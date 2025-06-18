India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 6,483; 4 deaths reported

India's active Covid-19 caseload dropped marginally to 6,483 on Wednesday, from 6,836 the previous day, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Four deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of the four deaths, two were reported in Maharashtra, while Kerala and Delhi reported one each. All four individuals were elderly and had existing respiratory ailments and other chronic conditions.

The country is currently witnessing a rise in infections driven by emerging subvariants, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly detected NB.1.8.1.