Why returning to 'normal life' after cancer isn't medically simple

For many people, the end of cancer treatment feels like the finish line. Scans are clear, hospital visits are reduced, and everyone expects life to go back to normal. On World Cancer Day 2026, an oncologist reminds us that this idea is often misleading and can place unfair pressure on survivors, as the reality of life after cancer is far more complex.

Why life doesn’t always go back to normal after cancer

From the outside, finishing treatment can look like closure. From a medical perspective, it often marks the beginning of a different phase. “From a medical perspective, the idea of returning to normal life after cancer is far more complex than it appears,” says Dr Randeep Singh, Director and Senior Consultant, Oncology Services, Medical Oncology, Hemato Oncology & BMT, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram.

He highlights that cancer treatments are designed to save lives, not bring the body back to its pre-cancer state. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy, and newer targeted or immune-based treatments all leave their own marks. “While some impacts of the treatments are visible, some are hidden and long term,” says Dr Singh. What changes in the body after cancer treatment? “From a biological standpoint, returning to normal life after cancer is not impossible, but it is rarely straightforward,” Dr Singh explains. The body does not reset the moment treatment ends. Long-term changes depend on both the cancer and the treatment used.

breast cancer survivor may live with changes in body image after surgery. Someone treated for head and neck cancer may struggle with tissue stiffness or swallowing problems long after radiation ends. A lymphoma survivor treated only with chemotherapy may look completely fine yet experience nerve damage, low energy, or subtle organ stress that does not show up on routine scans. Why do symptoms persist even when scans are clear? Many survivors feel blindsided by lingering fatigue, pain, breathlessness, or cognitive issues often described as “chemo brain” or “chemo fog”. Brain scans are usually normal, making these symptoms difficult to explain or validate.

“These cognitive changes are thought to stem from metabolic and inflammatory shifts rather than structural brain damage,” says Dr Singh. Symptoms can fluctuate, slowly improve, or persist for years. Modern oncology recognises these issues, but there are still no targeted medications to fix them. Care focuses instead on rehabilitation, nutrition, psychological support, and gradual rebuilding of stamina. Why do late side effects appear months or even years later? One of the most frustrating parts of survivorship is that problems often appear long after the “all clear”. “Late and long-term effects often come as a surprise because they do not always appear immediately,” says Dr Singh.

According to Dr Singh, the body is remarkably good at compensating in the short term. However, over time, that compensation can give way. For example, surgical removal of part of the intestine may lead to chronic digestive issues; loss of lung tissue can mean breathlessness during moderate activity; radiotherapy can cause long-term fibrosis that affects movement or organ function months or years later; chemotherapy and hormone therapy may weaken bones, damage nerves, or, in a small number of patients, affect heart or lung function. Cancer treatment may also accelerate ageing in some survivors Cancer treatment places the body under intense stress. Immunity, metabolism, hormones, and vital organs are all affected during therapy. “For most survivors, these effects improve with time. In a small percentage, some damage may become permanent,” Dr Singh notes.

Newer treatments, such as immunotherapy, deliberately alter the immune system to attack cancer. While highly effective, this can occasionally lead to long-lasting immune imbalances that affect healthy organs. Over time, these stresses may contribute to the earlier onset of problems typically associated with ageing, especially in survivors who had intensive treatment or already had other health risks. Is fear of recurrence and ‘scanxiety’ a real medical issue? Life after cancer often comes with a calendar full of follow-up scans and tests. While surveillance is essential, it comes at a psychological cost. Scan-related anxiety, or “scanxiety”, is very real. “The period before follow-up appointments often brings fears of recurrence,” Dr Singh explains. These fears can be amplified by social stigma and the way cancer is discussed in society. Emotional resilience, family support, and community understanding, according to Dr Singh, play a crucial role in helping survivors cope with this constant undercurrent of uncertainty.

Why do mental health struggles often emerge after treatment ends? During active treatment, patients are surrounded by doctors, nurses, and a clear plan. Once treatment ends, that safety net loosens. “Anxiety, depression, and identity issues do not always peak during treatment. For some, they emerge after treatment ends,” says Dr Singh. The pressure to return to “normal life”, combined with reduced medical contact, can be overwhelming. While psycho-oncology services are increasingly integrated into cancer care, access remains uneven, and mental health is still too often treated as secondary. Why returning to work is harder than people expect Being medically cleared does not always mean being work-ready. Fatigue, cognitive slowing, and persistent discomfort are often invisible. “When employers assume complete wellness based solely on a medical assessment, survivors may struggle in silence,” Dr Singh says.

Flexible work hours, phased returns, and supportive workplace cultures can make a significant difference. How survivorship care works in India Survivorship care in India varies widely. Paediatric survivorship programmes are relatively better developed, but adult survivorship care remains fragmented. “Access depends heavily on geography, income, and proximity to tertiary centres,” Dr Singh explains. Once patients leave major hospitals, long-term effects may go unmonitored, increasing health risks over time. Survivorship is not always framed as a chronic condition, but it often requires long-term planning. Effective care includes monitoring organs affected by treatment, managing mental health, supporting lifestyle changes, and screening for late effects. Blood tests, heart checks, bone health assessments, and metabolic monitoring may all be part of this phase.