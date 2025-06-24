Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares secrets to stronger, healthier knees

What are the best exercises for healthy knees?
- Cycling
- Swimming
- Walking
How does your weight affect your knees?
Why should you strengthen the muscles that support your knees?
- Squats
- Leg lifts
- Leg curls
How does your footwear impact knee health?
- Cushioned shoes
- Footwear with strong arch support
What should you do if you injure your knee?
- Rest the joint
- Ice application
- Compression use
- Elevation of the knee
Can stretching really prevent knee pain?
- Standing quad stretch
- Calf stretch
- Hamstring stretch
