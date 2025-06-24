Home / Health / Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares secrets to stronger, healthier knees

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares secrets to stronger, healthier knees

From smart movement to choosing the right shoes, Dr Shriram Nene's tips can help prevent knee pain, support flexibility, and boost long-term joint health

Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene with wife actor Madhuri Dixit Nene
(Photo: Instagram | @drneneofficial)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Knees are the body’s largest load-bearing joints. When they start to ache, even everyday activities like walking or climbing stairs can become painful. Dr Shriram Nene, renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, emphasises that taking care of your knees today can prevent serious joint issues tomorrow.

What are the best exercises for healthy knees?

Movement is crucial, but it needs to be smart. Dr Nene recommends low-impact activities such as:
  • Cycling
  • Swimming
  • Walking
He warns against high-impact workouts like intense running and jump squats, which can strain the knees and accelerate wear.

How does your weight affect your knees?

“Every extra kilogram adds four kilos of pressure on your knees,” Dr Nene notes. Maintaining a healthy weight through clean eating and regular short walks can dramatically reduce joint stress. Prolonged sitting should also be avoided.

Why should you strengthen the muscles that support your knees?

Strong support muscles such as the quads, hamstrings, and calves play a key role in protecting the knee. Dr Nene recommends exercises like
  • Squats
  • Leg lifts
  • Leg curls
He also stresses maintaining good posture to avoid extra strain on the joints.

How does your footwear impact knee health?

According to Dr Nene, improper footwear can damage knees over time. He recommends:
  • Cushioned shoes
  • Footwear with strong arch support
He cautions against heels, completely flat shoes, and worn-out sneakers as they can misalign posture and worsen knee pain.

What should you do if you injure your knee?

Dr Nene advises following the RICE method:
  • Rest the joint
  • Ice application
  • Compression use
  • Elevation of the knee
This approach can help speed recovery from mild injuries and reduce inflammation.

Can stretching really prevent knee pain?

Absolutely. Just five minutes of daily stretching can increase muscle flexibility and reduce knee stress. Dr Nene suggests:
  • Standing quad stretch
  • Calf stretch
  • Hamstring stretch
Tight muscles can place extra pressure on the knees—so regular stretching offers both relief and protection.
 
Knee pain isn’t just an old age issue—it can affect anyone. Dr Nene’s approach focuses on smart movement, clean eating, muscle strengthening, correct footwear, and simple stretches to build a future free of joint pain.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryknee painKnee

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

