Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares secrets to stronger, healthier knees

Knees are the body’s largest load-bearing joints. When they start to ache, even everyday activities like walking or climbing stairs can become painful. Dr Shriram Nene, renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, emphasises that taking care of your knees today can prevent serious joint issues tomorrow.

What are the best exercises for healthy knees?

Movement is crucial, but it needs to be smart. Dr Nene recommends low-impact activities such as:

Cycling

Swimming

Walking

He warns against high-impact workouts like intense running and jump squats, which can strain the knees and accelerate wear.

How does your weight affect your knees?

“Every extra kilogram adds four kilos of pressure on your knees ,” Dr Nene notes. Maintaining a healthy weight through clean eating and regular short walks can dramatically reduce joint stress. Prolonged sitting should also be avoided.

Why should you strengthen the muscles that support your knees? Strong support muscles such as the quads, hamstrings, and calves play a key role in protecting the knee. Dr Nene recommends exercises like Squats

Leg lifts

Leg curls He also stresses maintaining good posture to avoid extra strain on the joints. How does your footwear impact knee health? According to Dr Nene, improper footwear can damage knees over time. He recommends: Cushioned shoes

Footwear with strong arch support He cautions against heels, completely flat shoes, and worn-out sneakers as they can misalign posture and worsen knee pain. What should you do if you injure your knee? Dr Nene advises following the RICE method: