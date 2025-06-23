How human urine could help create dental and bone implants of the future

Scientists have developed a new way to convert human urine into a material that can be used for dental and bone implants. Treated human urine has been earlier repurposed as fertiliser and toilet flushing water. However, its use in medical implants is a new development. Researchers said this approach could offer a sustainable alternative to conventional wastewater treatment, which can have negative environmental impacts.
A recent study titled ‘Cost-effective urine recycling enabled by a synthetic osteoyeast platform for production of hydroxyapatite’, published in Nature Communications, explains how researchers have created a synthetic yeast system that converts urine into a hydroxyapatite (HAp), a biocompatible calcium phosphate mineral, which is a key component of bones and teeth and is widely used in medical implants.
The process offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution by removing urine from wastewater while producing a valuable medical material. According to the researchers, with a selling price of over $80 per kilogram the global hydroxyapatite market is expected to exceed $3.5 billion by 2030, making this innovation both medically useful and commercially viable.
How can human urine be turned into dental and bone implants?
Scientists from the University of California, Irvine, in collaboration with US and Japanese researchers, have engineered a synthetic yeast system called “osteoyeast”. This specially designed yeast can break down urea found in urine and trigger chemical reactions that lead to the formation of hydroxyapatite.
“Inspired by the biological mechanisms of bone-forming cells, we develop a synthetic yeast platform, osteoyeast, which uses enzymes to break down urea and increase the pH of the surrounding environment,” researchers said in the study.
According to experts, proper treatment of human urine is essential as it can carry pathogens.
What is hydroxyapatite and why is it important?
Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a biocompatible calcium phosphate mineral that gives bones and teeth their strength and hardness. It is widely used in:
Bone and dental implants
Archaeological restoration
Biodegradable materials for medical use
The research is now working on combining their synthetic yeast platform with advanced 3D printing to create lightweight, strong, and multi-functional materials to further revolutionise the production of bone and dental implants in the future. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
