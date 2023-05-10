Home / Health / Maharashtra logs 154 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 1,423

Maharashtra logs 154 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 1,423

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 154 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, which saw nearly 300 recoveries, the health department said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra logs 154 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 1,423

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 154 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, which saw nearly 300 recoveries, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,67,947 and the toll increased to 1,48,541, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai detected 47 patients in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 179 cases and two coronavirus-linked fatalities on Tuesday. At present, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16, which has been found in 1,241 patients so far in the state and caused 13 deaths, said the bulletin. The department said 297 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,17,983 and leaving the state with 1,423 active cases. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state was 98.16 per cent. The department said 7,874 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,70,66,639.

Also Read

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

India reports 754 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 4,623

Mumbai records 96 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 629

Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 91 as 10 recover

Mumbai reports 47 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 409

Mumbai reports 47 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 409

Govt, industry meet to focus on trade margin rationalisation of drugs

Scientists use AI to develop better, simpler hepatitis C, Covid-19 tests

Delhi records 119 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 5.5%

Maharashtra sees 177 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai reports 48 fresh infections

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtraDeath toll

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story