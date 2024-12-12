Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Microplastics found in blood, linked to heart disease & stroke risks: Study

89% of participants test positive for microplastics; links to clotting and inflammation identified

Image: Bloomberg
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
A recent study published in Scientific Reports has highlighted a concerning connection between the presence of microplastics in human blood and potential health risks, including cardiovascular conditions like heart disease and stroke.
 
Researchers from South Korea analysed blood samples from 36 healthy adults to detect microplastics and assess their impact on blood clotting and inflammation markers. The study found that nearly 89 per cent of participants tested positive for microplastics, with an average of 4.2 particles per millilitre of blood.
 
Key findings
 
Microplastics detected in 88.9 per cent of participants:
Polystyrene and polypropylene, commonly used in plastic food containers, were the most frequently identified types of microplastics.
 
Impact of lifestyle habits:

Participants who frequently used plastic food containers showed higher concentrations of microplastics in their blood.
 
Clotting and inflammation risks:
Elevated levels of fibrinogen, a key clotting marker, were observed in participants with higher microplastic concentrations. Additionally, C-reactive protein levels, an indicator of inflammation, were also elevated.
 
Potential health implications
 
The study revealed that microplastics might disrupt blood clotting processes, potentially increasing the risk of cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.
 
Animal experiments cited in the study demonstrated that microplastics interact with clotting factors, including factors VII, IX, VIII, and XI, as well as proteins like S and C, which play critical roles in coagulation. The liver, responsible for producing these clotting factors, may also be impacted by microplastic exposure.
 
Call for further research
 
The researchers emphasised the urgent need to explore the long-term health effects of microplastics, particularly regarding their potential role in cardiovascular diseases.
 
“This study underscores the importance of developing methods to reduce microplastic exposure in humans and further investigating their health impacts, especially concerning blood coagulation and cardiovascular hazards,” the authors concluded.
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

