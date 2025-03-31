Modi govt uplifted India's health infrastructure, says Amit Shah in Hisar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government, over the past decade, has uplifted India's health infrastructure by taking a holistic approach to improve the health sector across the entire country.

Shah stated that the health infrastructure has been improved from the primary to tertiary level.

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Maharaja Agrasen at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College campus in Agroha here.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the newly built ICU and laid the foundation stone for the postgraduate hostel. Shah highlighted several initiatives of the Narendra Modi government taken in various fields.

He mentioned that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty during the Modi government's tenure. 40 million houses have been built for the poor, providing shelter to 200 million people, Shah said.

He also discussed the Central government's provision of free food grains to over 810 million beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the provision of toilets to every household under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Until 2014, 120 million families in this country did not have toilets. Imagine the plight of girls in families without toilets, Shah said.

He emphasised that much work has been done by the Modi government to uplift medical infrastructure.

"In 2013-14, the Government of India's budget for the health sector was Rs 37,000 crore, and in 2025-26, it will be Rs 1.37 trillion," he said.

When Narendra Modi became PM, there were seven AIIMS in the country, six of which were established during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Now, there are 23 AIIMS. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 766. The number of MBBS seats has grown from 51,000 to 115,000, with an additional 85,000 seats set to be added in the next five years, he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli, state health minister Arti Singh Rao, minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa, BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the Jindal Group, Independent MLA from Hisar Savitri Jindal, former Rajya Sabha MP D P Vats and others were present on the occasion.