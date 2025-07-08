Can Mounjaro transform obesity care? ₹50 crore sales in three months

Mounjaro, Eli Lilly’s drug for treating type-2 diabetes and supporting obesity management, has seen rapid uptake in India, recording ₹50 crore in sales within just three months of its launch in March 2025, The Economic Times reported, citing the data from PharmaTrac.

What is Mounjaro, and why is it so much in news?

Mounjaro (generic name tirzepatide) is an injectable drug developed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. Initially approved to treat type-2 diabetes, it’s gained global fame for its dramatic weight-loss effects, so much so that it’s now considered a game-changer in the fight against obesity.

Its mechanism works by mimicking two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, which help regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite.

Why is Mounjaro’s growth so explosive?

A mix of factors is fuelling Mounjaro’s acceptance in India:

Weight-loss buzz: Global success stories and celebrity endorsements have turned it into a household name among those battling obesity.