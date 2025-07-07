Muscle loss to cancer: Shubhanshu Shukla's mission targets health in space

As part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is leading a suite of life science experiments that could reshape healthcare, both in orbit and on Earth.

The Ax-4 crew is conducting around 60 scientific and commercial studies in microgravity. India, through Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), has contributed seven key experiments to this mission, spanning muscle loss, cancer biology, diabetes care, and brain activity.

Battling muscle loss in space

Among Shukla’s flagship projects is the Myogenesis experiment, conducted in the ISS’s Life Sciences Glovebox. In microgravity, bones weaken and muscle atrophy sets in rapidly, particularly in postural muscles.

According to Nasa, astronauts may lose up to 1 per cent of bone density per month in space. The European Space Agency (ESA) reports that muscle loss of 10–20 per cent has been recorded on short missions—rising to 50 per cent during longer ones. Even astronauts like Sunita Williams, despite rigorous training, have faced this challenge. “What happens on going to space is that because gravity is absent, the load goes away and hence muscle loss occurs. So, my experiment is looking at whether we can stop or delay this muscle loss by giving some supplement,” Shukla told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a live interaction from orbit.

“It has a direct implication on Earth too—these supplements can be used on people who suffer muscle loss due to old age. So, I think it can definitely be used there,” he added. The project is led by the Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InStem). “Our research could one day help astronauts stay fit in space—and assist the elderly or immobile patients back on Earth,” said Dr Shruti Naik of InStem. Testing diabetes management in space Another cutting-edge experiment is the Suite Ride study, which monitors glucose metabolism and insulin effectiveness in space. One astronaut is wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) throughout the mission, allowing scientists to compare blood sugar trends in real time.

Blood samples collected aboard the ISS will be analysed to check the accuracy of CGM data. Two types of insulin pens—one stored cold, another at room temperature—are also being tested to determine efficacy in space environments. The findings could benefit both diabetic astronauts and patients on Earth, particularly those in remote areas or intensive care settings. Probing brain activity and cognitive response The PhotonGrav experiment explores brain activity using wearable EEG sensors. It examines cerebral blood flow and brain-computer interfacing in microgravity—research that could one day support thought-controlled spacecraft and enhance neuro-rehabilitation therapies for stroke patients. ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla explores bone health, radiation effects on the ISS By understanding how the brain adapts to space, scientists hope to improve assistive tech and cognitive tools for people with limited mobility or neurological impairments.