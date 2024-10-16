Murine Typhus in Kerala: Everything about this rare bacterial disease

Murine typhus, a rare bacterial disease, has been identified in a 75-year-old Keralan man. Indian Express reported that the man had visited Cambodia and Vietnam. The individual made the decision to see a doctor after he began to experience symptoms including fatigue and body ache. His liver and kidney functions were discovered to be declining, but testing for flea-borne and rat-induced illnesses were inconclusive, according to the Express article. Based on his travel history, the doctor suspected that he had murine typhus. According to reports, this is the state's first rare disease case. So, here's all you need to know about the disease, including how it spreads, what signs to look out for, how to cure it, and how to avoid it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is Murine Typhus?

A Kerala man was recently diagnosed with murine typhus, a rare pathogenic bacterial disease. It is typically brought on by the flea-borne bacteria Rickettsia typhi and is spread when a human is bitten by an infected flea.

Other names for the illness include flea-borne typhus, flea-borne spotted fever, and endemic typhus. This disease is known to be spread by rats, mice, and mongooses. The disease-carrying flea can occasionally be discovered in pets like dogs and cats. For the rest of its life, an infected flea can transmit the disease.

Murine typhus: What are the signs and symptoms?

Signs and symptoms of murine typhus can include:

• Fever and chills

• Body aches and muscle pain

• Stomach pain

• Cough

• Headache

• Loss of appetite

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Rash (typically occurs in about half of patients, and generally begins around day 5 of illness).

Although some people may experience severe disease, deaths are uncommon (less than 1% of all cases are thought to occur). Almost all cases are resolved when the right antibiotics are used. The CDC states that some patients will require hospitalisation if the illness is not treated right away. Organ damage and serious sickness, including death, are possible outcomes of the disease.

Murine typhus: Prevention

Avoiding flea contact can lower your risk of contracting murine typhus, even though there is now no vaccination to prevent it. Consult your veterinarian about suitable flea control options, including collars, oral pills, or topical treatments, to keep your pets flea-free.

Keep your home tidy to keep rodents away. This includes putting food in airtight containers, clearing out debris, and sealing openings. Avoid interacting with stray animals as well, and use gloves if you handle sick or dead animals.

Murine typhus: Diagnosis

Because of the patient's travel history and declining liver and kidney function, the specialists in Kerala suspected murine typhus. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, which detects microbial DNA, was used to confirm the diagnosis even though the results of the initial testing were inconclusive.

The CDC states that during the first week of sickness, symptoms may resemble those of other illnesses. It is imperative that you speak with your healthcare provider if you experience any of the symptoms listed.

What is the treatment of the Murine typhus?

There is no vaccine for murine typhus at the moment. The CDC states that the antibiotic doxycycline, which is used to treat it, is safe for people of all ages. Antibiotics should be given as soon as symptoms appear for best results because immediate treatment promotes a speedy recovery. Doxycycline can shorten the illness's length, even though the condition typically resolves on its own.

Fever may last for two to three weeks if treatment is not received, and the illness may worsen with symptoms that range greatly in severity. Although it is uncommon, murine typhus can occasionally be lethal, and there is no proof that persistent infections happen.

Locations affected from murine typhus

Murine typhus happens in many tropical, subtropical, and temperate climates worldwide, including multiple nations in Southeast Asia, Africa, Central and South America, southern Europe, and the Middle East. Murine typhus can also be known as flea-borne typhus or endemic typhus.