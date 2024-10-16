World Anaesthesia Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance and more

World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated annually on October 16 to draw attention to the vital role that anesthesia plays in modern medical care. Additionally, it serves as a reminder to recognize the work of anesthesiologists, who are essential to making surgeries hassle-free. This day not only acknowledges their vital role but also gives them credit for promoting advancements in anaesthesia practice, which improves healthcare operations. In 1846, Diethyl ether anaesthesia was successfully demonstrated for the first time in history. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp World Anaesthesia Day honours the successful administration of the first anaesthesia and invites medical professionals worldwide to commemorate and celebrate this milestone.

World Anaesthesia Day 2024: History

On October 16, 1846, American dentist and physician William Thomas Green Morton conducted the first-ever diethyl ether anaesthesia experiment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA. It was given to remove a tumour in the jaw. This was the first time in history that a patient underwent surgery without feeling any pain.

Since then, ether has been used for general procedures by physicians and surgeons in a variety of specialties. The American dentist Morgan, who made this discovery, standardised the use of ether for safe procedures and effective medical care. His work has led to the adoption and promotion of contemporary anaesthesia methods in the medical field today.

World Anaesthesia Day 2024: Theme

The theme for the World Anaesthesia Day 2024 is "Workforce Well Being". It features the critical role anaesthesia plays in the treatment of cancer. Participate in the campaign to increase awareness and support the expansion of anaesthesia services, which will ultimately improve the prognosis of cancer patients.

More From This Section

World Anaesthesia Day: Significance

World Anaesthesia Day, often called National Anaesthesia Day or Ether Day, honours a significant moment in medical history. This day honours the scientific discovery that allowed patients to have operations without feeling any pain.

Anaesthesia has developed into a crucial aspect of modern medicine. About 80% of patients with cancer require anaesthesia for treatment or palliative care, highlighting its significance as a critical component in effective treatment administration.

Additionally, this day invites professionals to participate as a means of spreading information about this crucial technology that is like a lottery for contemporary healthcare and increases public awareness of anaesthesia in healthcare.

World Anaesthesia Day: Quotes

• Anaesthesia is quite remarkable. It’s lost time. And you wake up kind of refreshed.

• It is surely important that the differences between coma, deep sleep, being under anaesthesia, on the one hand, and being alert on the other, all involve changes in the brain.

• I’m a big believer in anaesthesia. I think it should be used for every medical procedure, including routine physicals.