Breast cancer in India: 16% of women aged 55-64 face the silent threat

Breast cancer is fast becoming a major health crisis for women in India, with new data presenting an alarming picture. A recent report from Healthians, a diagnostics firm, reveals that 16 per cent of women aged 55-64 tested by the company are currently battling breast cancer. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, these figures uncover the hidden battles thousands of women across India face every day. Rajasthan has emerged as a significant hotspot, with a staggering 30 per cent of women in this age group diagnosed with the disease.

The Healthians report, which draws on three years of data, highlights a troubling trend in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where 22 per cent of women in this age group are also suffering from the disease. This growing burden of breast cancer calls for immediate measures, including better access to early detection methods, improved treatment options, and widespread awareness about prevention. With these numbers climbing, the call to action is becoming impossible to ignore.

Dr Sonal Saxena, a senior pathologist consultant at Healthians, emphasises the need for increased vigilance: "Breast cancer is a significant health issue, particularly for older women. Symptoms like breast lumps, changes in shape or size, and skin dimpling must never be ignored. Regular screenings, especially mammograms, are crucial for early detection, particularly for high-risk women over 55."

The rise in breast cancer cases has been linked to various factors, including late pregnancies, family history, hormonal changes, and lifestyle habits like smoking and high stress. With this increasing prevalence, spreading awareness and promoting regular screenings are critical in fighting this escalating health crisis.

Deepak Sahni, founder of Healthians, also stresses the importance of early intervention. "Breast cancer rates are rising, and we must act now. Early screening and timely treatment can save lives. At Healthians, we aim to empower everyone by encouraging regular health check-ups and preventive care, particularly for those at higher risk."

The report also highlights the disparities in breast cancer rates across different regions. Rajasthan, with 30 per cent of women aged 55-64 affected, leads the list, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, each at 22 per cent. Meanwhile, West Bengal reports 19 per cent, while other states such as Karnataka (5 per cent) and Maharashtra (8 per cent) show comparatively lower figures.

State-wise breakdown for women aged 55-64:

- Rajasthan: 30 per cent



- Uttar Pradesh: 22 per cent



- Bihar: 22 per cent



- Jharkhand: 22 per cent



- West Bengal: 19 per cent

- Assam: 17 per cent



- Delhi: 17 per cent



- Gujarat: 17 per cent



- Tamil Nadu: 16 per cent



- Haryana: 16 per cent



- Punjab: 15 per cent



- Chhattisgarh: 13 per cent



- Uttarakhand: 13 per cent



- Madhya Pradesh: 12 per cent



- Andhra Pradesh: 9 per cent



- Maharashtra: 8 per cent



- Karnataka: 5 per cent

This surge in breast cancer cases should serve as a wake-up call for urgent, coordinated action across multiple levels. While regular screenings for women aged 55-64 are crucial, fostering a culture of proactive health management across all age groups is equally important. Educating younger women on breast health, self-examinations, and genetic risk factors could lead to early interventions well before they reach the most vulnerable years.