National Dengue Day 2025: Early monsoon triggers advisory on prevention

India is observing National Dengue Day 2025 on May 16 to raise awareness about the growing threat of dengue fever, particularly during the monsoon season. With cases often spiking due to stagnant water and increased mosquito breeding, the government aims to highlight the importance of early prevention, public participation, and timely medical care to control the spread of the disease.

With the early arrival of the monsoon, the Union Health Ministry has directed all air, sea, and land ports across the country to step up surveillance for vector-borne diseases. Authorities have been asked to strengthen preventive and control measures to curb the spread of infections such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever.

The advisory comes amid concerns over rising cases during the rainy season, a period that typically sees a surge in mosquito breeding and transmission. India continues to report a significant number of cases and deaths linked to vector-borne illnesses each year, making early intervention and preparedness critical.

The National Dengue Day 2025 aims to increase awareness of the importance of taking preventative action to fight dengue fever.

What is dengue?

The bite of an infected "Aedes" mosquito can transmit the virus that causes dengue fever. It typically results in skin rash, headache, joint pain, and a high fever. Dengue has the potential to be lethal in extreme cases due to internal bleeding. Dengue does not have a specific medication. Physicians concentrate on symptom management.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever is the most serious since it can cause shock and even death. The elderly, children, and others with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable. Clean, stagnant water, such as that found in buckets, flower pots, coolers, and water tanks, is ideal for Aedes mosquito breeding.

National Dengue Day 2025: Theme

National Dengue Day has a unique theme each year. It establishes the campaign's focal point for that year. People-led prevention may be the main theme of National Dengue Day theme 2025, which the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is expected to declare soon. The selection of themes is based on the demands of public health needs.

What is the history of National Dengue Day?

In order to promote awareness about dengue, the Ministry of Health designated May 16 as 'National Dengue Day' in 2010. The government was forced to intervene when dengue cases increased throughout the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on their official website wrote, "Dengue epidemics tend to have seasonal patterns, with transmission often peaking during and after rainy seasons. There are several factors contributing to this increase, and they include high mosquito population levels, susceptibility to circulating serotypes, favourable air temperatures, precipitation and humidity, all of which affect the reproduction and feeding patterns of mosquito populations, as well as the dengue virus incubation period. Lack of proactive control interventions and staff are some of the other challenges".

What is the significance of the National Dengue Day 2025?

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the illness and discuss potential treatment options that can aid in its fight. Everyone should have access to the available options to treat dengue. The day also commemorates the efforts being taken to guarantee the disease's quick eradication.

Additionally, the goal was to inform the public before the start of the outbreak season. The month of May was chosen as dengue cases tend to rise from June to September. This day has been crucial in lowering the burden of disease over the years. Health workers, community groups, schools, and local governments collaborate to spread information regarding the disease.

National Dengue Day 2025: Government issues guidelines

The government, taking note of the early onset of the monsoon, has issued a directive to ramp up monitoring and implement control measures to tackle the rising risk of vector-borne diseases.

A statement from the health ministry released on May 7, 2025, states that important steps related to all ports should be taken to improve surveillance and vector control procedures in order to reduce health risks during the monsoon season, which is the most favorable time for mosquito disease outbreaks.

The advisory for all the ports while concentrating on key measures for construction sites, “Conduct pre-monsoon situational analysis and larval habitat surveys. Monitor and report the disease symptoms in PoE staff/travelers, vector borne disease notification around 400 metres surrounding areas of port of entry, micro-map mosquito breeding sites for targeted interventions, classify zones by high risk areas etc".

Dr Sujeet Singh, former director, National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) stated, “Vector-borne disease surveillance is very important at all the ports as these should be vector free areas. If the vectors come through ships or aircraft there are high chances that they can bite the humans and spread the infection across. If vector borne disease measures are taken, then mosquitoes cannot fly over the port zone".