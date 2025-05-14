Cancer-linked chemicals found in widely used skincare, haircare products

Think your shampoo is just cleansing your hair? It might also be exposing you to a cancer-causing chemical. A new study published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters reveals that many personal care products, including lotions, shampoos, and body soaps, contain formaldehyde or chemicals that slowly release it. Formaldehyde is a known human carcinogen—a substance that can cause cancer.

Titled Formaldehyde and Formaldehyde Releasing Preservatives in Personal Care Products Used by Black Women and Latinas, the study found that over half the women involved had used at least one product with these harmful ingredients, often daily.

What exactly did the study find?

The study was conducted with 70 Black and Latina women in South Los Angeles. The participants used a dedicated app to log over 1,100 personal care products they used during a one-week period.

Key findings include:

53 per cent of women used at least one product with formaldehyde-releasing preservatives (FRPs)

58 per cent of haircare products used contained these chemicals

Products included body lotions, shampoos, soaps, and eyelash glues, some of which were used multiple times per day. The most common formaldehyde-releasing chemical found was DMDM hydantoin.

Why is formaldehyde in beauty products a concern?

Formaldehyde is classified as a known human carcinogen by global health authorities, including the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It’s associated with cancers of the nasopharynx, sinuses, and certain types of blood cancers.

Beyond cancer, exposure can also trigger skin irritation and allergic reactions, with studies suggesting about 8–9 per cent of people may be sensitive to formaldehyde-releasing chemicals.

Which types of products are most affected?

The study found formaldehyde or FRPs in a wide range of products:

Lotions (including many from major brands like Bath & Body Works)

Shampoos and hair conditioners

Body soaps and gels

Leave-in hair products

Eyelash glues and cosmetics

While previous concerns focused mostly on hair-straightening treatments, this study shows the threat extends to everyday essentials, many of which are applied on large areas of the body or near sensitive areas like the eyes and scalp.

How to identify these chemicals

Consumers face difficulty in identifying these chemicals, as they often appear under complex names that don’t include “formaldehyde.” Look out for terms like:

DMDM hydantoin

Diazolidinyl urea

Imidazolidinyl urea

How can you protect yourself?

Here’s what you can do:

Read ingredient lists carefully, even if those are hard to decipher

Prefer brands that transparently disclose all ingredients and avoid known carcinogens