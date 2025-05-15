How Sanjay Dutt fought stage 4 lung cancer with chemo and resolve

On screen, Sanjay Dutt has taken bullets, beaten villains, and walked through fire without flinching. But in 2020, the man known for his larger-than-life roles was hit with a real-life plot twist he never saw coming: stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. What started as a nagging backache turned into the toughest fight of his life. And this time, there was no script, no retakes—just raw courage, chemo, and a battle he had to win for real.

‘You can’t pin him down’: Priya Dutt on his recovery

Recently, his sister Priya Dutt opened up about this challenging period in an interview with journalist and YouTuber Vickey Lalwani. She described Sanjay’s August 2020 diagnosis as a “shocking revelation” for the entire family. Recalling the time as “crazy,” she noted, “His career had taken off again, and he was getting good movies. And suddenly… then decisions happened. He went through everything. He was very strong through it all.”

Priya emphasised Sanjay’s resilience, stating, “He is the kind of guy who takes whatever in his stride. You can’t pin him down for too long. He will always get up and come back.” She also highlighted the family’s unity: “We give each other space, but the moment there is a problem, we all rally together.”

She said Sanjay insisted on not being treated like a patient and refused to let the illness define him. According to her, he would often work out immediately after chemotherapy sessions.

What are the early symptoms of NSCLC?

NSCLC can be sneaky in its early stages, which is why it often gets diagnosed late—as in Sanjay Dutt’s case. Common symptoms include:

Persistent cough

Back or chest pain

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Coughing up blood (in some cases)

Sanjay initially mistook his symptoms for back strain and ignored them until breathlessness sent him to the hospital.

How is NSCLC diagnosed?

Diagnosis usually involves a combination of:

Chest X-rays or CT scans

PET scans to detect spread

Biopsy of lung tissue or fluid

Blood tests

Molecular testing to check for genetic mutations

Sanjay was diagnosed at stage 4, meaning the cancer had already spread beyond the lungs, making the fight even tougher.

How common is lung cancer in India?

Lung cancer is the most common cancer among Indian men and the fifth most common among women. According to the WHO’s Global Cancer Observatory 2022 data:

India reported 81,000 new lung cancer cases in 2022

Of these, 58,900 were men and 22,700 were women

Risk factors include smoking, air pollution, second-hand smoke, asbestos exposure, and genetic predisposition.

How is NSCLC treated in India?

Treatment depends on the cancer’s stage, type, and molecular profile. Options include:

Surgery (for early stages)

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy (if mutations like EGFR or ALK are found)

Immunotherapy

Sanjay underwent a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. According to his sister, his disciplined fitness routine and positive mindset played a big role in recovery.

Can lung cancer be prevented?

While not all lung cancer can be prevented, the following steps help reduce risk:

Avoid tobacco

Reduce exposure to air pollution

Use protective gear against industrial toxins

Maintain a healthy diet and active lifestyle

Get regular screenings if in a high-risk group

A message of awareness and early action