Can AI guide your health questions? OpenAI's HealthBench puts it to test

I am sure you have done it at least once till now… You wake up with a headache or a rash you have never seen before. You Google your symptoms and five clicks later, you are convinced it’s something life-threatening, maybe even cancer. What started as a minor worry has turned into full-blown panic. That spiral, fueled by vague search results, medical jargon, and worst-case scenarios, is exactly what makes navigating personal health online so overwhelming.

But what if you had an artificial intelligence (AI) tool trained to think like a doctor that can actually explaine what’s likely, what’s not, and what questions to ask at your next check-up?

ALSO READ: AI tool claims your selfie can predict cancer survival more accurately This is what HealthBench, an open-source benchmark from OpenAI, aims to bring to you. OpenAI is testing how well AI models, like ChatGPT, handle real-world medical scenarios. HealthBench is designed to evaluate if AI can offer reliable, safe, and helpful responses to the kinds of questions people actually ask when they’re worried about their health.

How does HealthBench work and who built it?

Think of HealthBench as a health-focused performance test for AI. It’s not an app or a tool that you can download, yet. Instead, it’s a benchmarking system. That means it’s a way to measure how smart (and safe) AI models really are when it comes to real-world medical questions about things like diagnosis, treatment options, or even understanding symptoms.

Karan Singhal, who leads OpenAI’s health AI team, said in a post on LinkedIn, “Unlike previous narrow benchmarks, HealthBench enables meaningful open-ended evaluation through 48,562 unique physician-written rubric criteria spanning several health contexts (e.g., emergencies, global health) and behavioral dimensions (e.g., accuracy, instruction following, communication). We built HealthBench over the last year, working with 262 physicians across 26 specialties with practice experience in 60 countries.”

ALSO READ: Sam Altman backtracks on for-profit ambitions, OpenAI to remain non-profit He added that HealthBench was developed for two audiences: the AI research community to “shape shared standards and incentivize models that benefit humanity,” and healthcare organisations to provide “high-quality evidence, towards a better understanding of current and future use cases and limitations.”

What kind of medical problems is HealthBench designed to test?

HealthBench gives AI models tough medical cases that real doctors handle in clinics and hospitals every day. These are not simple textbook questions. They’re messy, nuanced, and often incomplete, just like real life.

The models are scored on how well they understand symptoms, consider different possibilities, suggest correct diagnoses, recommend treatments, and even explain their reasoning.

In short, OpenAI is testing whether AI can think like a doctor, not just repeat medical facts.

What can HealthBench mean for healthcare users and patients?

From confusing lab reports to conflicting opinions on Google, patients often feel lost. HealthBench aims to ensure that AI models, like the ones behind ChatGPT, can safely assist both patients and doctors. If done right, this could lead to tools that:

Help patients understand medical info in plain English

Support doctors with second opinions or risk assessments

Improve diagnosis in remote or resource-poor areas

Streamline documentation and decision-making in hospitals

How will AI tools like this benefit patients directly?

Right now, HealthBench is more of a behind-the-scenes development, but the impact is already visible. For example, newer versions of ChatGPT (like GPT-4-turbo ) are getting better at handling medical questions, thanks to testing frameworks like HealthBench.

In the near future, we could see:

Chatbots that help explain your MRI results

AI companions that help you track chronic illnesses

Tools to prepare better questions for your doctor’s visit

Think of it as AI-powered health literacy for everyone.

How can HealthBench help doctors in clinical practice?

Doctors could eventually use AI tools trained and tested with HealthBench to:

Get a second opinion or diagnostic support

Save time on clinical documentation

Help explain conditions to patients more clearly

Stay updated with the latest treatment guidelines