Is this a heart attack? These are the warning signs every man must know

Have you ever felt a strange tightness in your chest and shrugged it off as gas, fatigue, or just a bad day? You’re not alone, but that “shrug” could be a life-threatening mistake. Men often miss or misread the warning signs of a heart attack . Let’s break down what your body is trying to tell you, and exactly what you should do when it happens.

According to Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist at CK Birla Hospital, the classic signs of a heart attack in men include:

Chest pain or pressure (often described as tightness or squeezing)

Pain radiating to the arms, jaw, back, or neck

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Nausea or lightheadedness

Is it a heart attack or just indigestion or anxiety?

Here’s how to tell the difference:

Indigestion: Usually stays in the upper abdomen and feels like bloating or burning.

Usually stays in the upper abdomen and feels like bloating or burning. Anxiety: May cause chest tightness or rapid heartbeat but doesn’t involve radiating pain.

May cause chest tightness or rapid heartbeat but doesn’t involve radiating pain. Heart attack: Often sudden, worsens with exertion, and doesn’t ease with rest or antacids.

Do age, fitness, or erectile issues affect heart attack risk?

Yes. Even younger or fit men aren’t immune. They may experience:

Unexplained fatigue

Breathlessness

Dizziness

Which daily habits are silently increasing your heart risk?

The usual suspects are:

Smoking

Junk food

Lack of exercise

Stress

Poor sleep

Excess alcohol

Chronic stress and sleep deprivation impact blood pressure and heart rhythm. Add in high cholesterol, diabetes, or hypertension, and the risk compounds.

Does family history increase your chances of heart disease?

Yes. If your father or brother had a heart attack before age 55, your risk rises sharply. Dr Gupta advises starting heart screenings in your 30s:

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Cholesterol

ECG or stress tests

What should you do immediately if you think you’re having a heart attack?

Dr Nishith Chandra, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, recommends:

Recognise the symptoms: Chest pain, nausea, cold sweat, breathlessness.

Chest pain, nausea, cold sweat, breathlessness. Stop everything: Sit or lie down. Don’t move or drive.

Sit or lie down. Don’t move or drive. Call emergency services immediately.

services immediately. Chew an aspirin (300–325 mg) to help restore blood flow.

(300–325 mg) to help restore blood flow. Stay calm: Breathe slowly to reduce panic.

How can you prepare your home for a heart emergency?

Dr Chandra advises:

Keep aspirin handy—bedside, wallet, car, kitchen.

Learn hands-only CPR (100–120 chest compressions per minute).

Make an emergency card with medical info.

Consider an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) if there’s family history.

Teach your family how to act fast.

What is life like after a heart attack, and what to avoid?

Dr Chandra outlines: Do’s

Rest for 2–4 weeks

Join cardiac rehab early

Follow medication schedule

Get medical clearance before resuming work, sex, or exercise

Address emotional wellbeing

Don’ts

Don’t rush into heavy work or workouts

Don’t skip follow-ups

Don’t stop meds just because you “feel fine”

Don’t ignore anxiety or emotional distress

When is it safe to return to work, workouts, or sex after a heart attack?

Work: Light jobs after 2–3 weeks; heavy labour after 6–8 weeks (with clearance)

Light jobs after 2–3 weeks; heavy labour after 6–8 weeks (with clearance) Exercise: Start walking in week one, rehab in week two; no HIIT without clearance

Start walking in week one, rehab in week two; no HIIT without clearance Sex: Usually safe after 2–4 weeks. Rule of thumb: if you can climb two flights of stairs, you’re likely fit.

Usually safe after 2–4 weeks. Rule of thumb: if you can climb two flights of stairs, you’re likely fit. Warning: Don’t mix ED meds with heart meds without doctor’s approval.

What heart tests should men do in their 30s, 40s, and 50s?

Dr Shimi Pahuja, Consultant Pathologist at Metropolis Healthcare, recommends:

In your 30s:

Blood pressure

Lipid profile

Fasting blood sugar

Body Mass Index (BMI)

In your 40s & 50s:

HbA1c

High-sensitivity CRP

ECG & Exercise Stress Test

Troponin & BNP

Coronary calcium scan (if family history)

Chest X-ray

Can a smartwatch help detect heart issues early?

Maybe. Many smartwatches track:

Irregular heart rate

Atrial fibrillation

Low physical activity

Some also offer ECG apps. They’re not diagnostic tools but can prompt timely medical checks.

Final word: Don’t wait for pain to turn into panic

Heart attacks can start quietly—mild chest pressure, fatigue, or just feeling "off." Listen to your body. You only get one heart. Don't ignore it.

Dr Gupta’s advice? “When in doubt, assume it’s cardiac. Don’t wait it out.”