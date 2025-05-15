Is this a heart attack? These are the warning signs every man must know

Have you ever felt a strange tightness in your chest and shrugged it off as gas, fatigue, or just a bad day? You’re not alone, but that “shrug” could be a life-threatening mistake. Men often miss or misread the warning signs of a heart attack. Let’s break down what your body is trying to tell you, and exactly what you should do when it happens.
According to Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist at CK Birla Hospital, the classic signs of a heart attack in men include:
Chest pain or pressure (often described as tightness or squeezing)
Pain radiating to the arms, jaw, back, or neck
Shortness of breath
Sweating
Nausea or lightheadedness
But here’s the kicker—many men experience “silent” symptoms: fatigue, mild chest discomfort, dizziness, or even what feels like bad indigestion. These subtle signals, especially if they occur during exertion or stress, could be your heart waving a red flag.
What heart tests should men do in their 30s, 40s, and 50s?
Dr Shimi Pahuja, Consultant Pathologist at Metropolis Healthcare, recommends:
In your 30s:
Blood pressure
Lipid profile
Fasting blood sugar
Body Mass Index (BMI)
In your 40s & 50s:
HbA1c
High-sensitivity CRP
ECG & Exercise Stress Test
Troponin & BNP
Coronary calcium scan (if family history)
Chest X-ray
Can a smartwatch help detect heart issues early?
Maybe. Many smartwatches track:
Irregular heart rate
Atrial fibrillation
Low physical activity
Some also offer ECG apps. They’re not diagnostic tools but can prompt timely medical checks.
Final word: Don’t wait for pain to turn into panic
Heart attacks can start quietly—mild chest pressure, fatigue, or just feeling “off.” Listen to your body. You only get one heart. Don’t ignore it. For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS