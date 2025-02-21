Explained: What is analogue paneer? Why is the internet buzzing about it?

Paneer is a staple in Indian cuisine. It is loved for its versatility, from appetisers to rich curries. But a recent controversy has left many questioning whether the paneer they consume is real. The debate on the internet started in October 2024 when a Gurugram-based social media user alleged that food delivery giant Zomato had supplied ‘fake paneer’ made from vegetable oil. The listing on the platform reportedly referred to the product as ‘Analogue Paneer’, marketed as suitable for tikkas and gravies. The post sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many consumers and food experts weighing in on the health implications of such substitutes.

The issue has sparked concern, especially in urban areas where many rely on food deliveries and restaurant meals. While selling analogue paneer is legal in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requires it to be clearly labelled as "non-dairy" to prevent consumer deception. Non-compliance can lead to penalties.

What is analogue paneer?

Also Read

According to FSSAI regulations, an "analogue" product is one where milk constituents are either fully or partially replaced with non-dairy ingredients, yet the final product mimics the appearance and function of traditional dairy.

Also known as synthetic or fake paneer, analogue paneer is gaining popularity because it costs nearly half as much as dairy-based paneer while maintaining a similar taste and texture. However, unlike authentic paneer, which is made by curdling fresh milk with an acid like lemon juice or vinegar, analogue paneer contains emulsifiers, starch, and low-quality vegetable oils. Many manufacturers use vegetable oils, milk solids, and starch as primary ingredients, raising concerns about its impact on health.

Health risks of analogue paneer

Since analogue paneer lacks the essential nutrients found in dairy, it poses several health risks. The primary concern is its high trans fat content, which is associated with serious health issues, including:

- Heart disease: Trans fats raise bad cholesterol levels and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

- Inflammation: Chronic inflammation caused by trans fats can lead to diabetes, cancer, and heart conditions.

- Digestive issues: Consuming analogue paneer may cause bloating, indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

How to identify fake paneer?

With the rise of analogue paneer in the market, it is important to know how to distinguish it from real paneer. Here are some simple methods:

1. Check taste and texture

Authentic paneer has a firm texture and a fresh, milky aroma. If the paneer lacks these qualities, it might be an analogue substitute.

2. Read the label

FSSAI regulations require manufacturers to indicate when a product contains non-dairy substitutes. Look for words like "analogue" or "imitation" on the packaging to determine whether it’s real paneer.

3. Hand pressure test

Try mashing the paneer with your fingers. Real paneer is firm and holds its shape, while fake paneer — often made with skimmed milk and additives — tends to crumble easily under pressure.

4. Iodine tincture test

Boil the paneer in water, let it cool, and add a few drops of iodine tincture. If it turns blue, it indicates the presence of starch, meaning the paneer is likely synthetic.

5. Arhar dal powder test

After boiling the paneer and letting it cool, mix in some arhar dal (pigeon pea) powder. If the paneer turns light red, it may contain detergent or urea.

6. Soybean powder test

Similar to the arhar dal test, adding soybean powder to boiled and cooled paneer can indicate adulteration. A light red colour suggests the presence of harmful chemicals.

7. Heat test

When heated, real paneer should brown or crumble slightly. Fake paneer, on the other hand, may melt unevenly or release excess water.