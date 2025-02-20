India's suicide death rate drops 30% from 1990 to 2021: Lancet study

A recent study has highlighted a notable 30 per cent decline in India's suicide death rate from 1990 to 2021. The findings, published in The Lancet Public Health and accessed by The Indian Express, are based on data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021.

In 1990, India’s suicide death rate was recorded at 18.9 per 100,000 population. By 2019, this figure had decreased to 13.1 per 100,000 and by 2021, it further dropped to 13 per 100,000 population. This represents an overall reduction of 31.5 per cent over three decades.

Gender-specific trends in suicide rates

The study observed a more significant decline in suicide rates among females compared to males. In 1990, the suicide death rate among females was 16.8 per 100,000 population, which fell to 10.3 per 100,000 by 2021. Meanwhile, the male suicide death rate was higher at 20.9 per 100,000 in 1990, decreasing to 15.7 per 100,000 in 2021.

According to researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, educated women in India reported the highest suicide rates in 2020, with family-related issues being the most commonly cited cause.

On a global scale, the study reported approximately 740,000 suicides annually, equating to one death every 43 seconds. Over the past three decades, the global age-standardised suicide mortality rate has declined by nearly 40 per cent, dropping from about 15 deaths per lakh population to 9 per lakh. The decline was more pronounced in females, with a reduction of over 50 per cent, while males saw a 34 per cent decrease. The overall global suicide mortality rate stands at 12.8 per 100,000 for males and 5.4 per 100,000 for females.

Despite these improvements, researchers stress the need for continued efforts to reduce suicide rates further. Senior author Dr Mohsen Naghavi from IHME said the importance of addressing suicide stigma and improving access to mental health services, particularly for individuals with mental health and substance abuse disorders.