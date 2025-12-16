NMC asks colleges to set up panels to track prescription practices

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges across India to constitute sub-committees aimed at rigorously monitoring prescription practices and reinforcing the crucial role of clear handwriting in medical documentation.

According to a directive issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the institutes have also been asked to include the importance of legible and clear handwriting in medical prescriptions as part of the curriculum.

The sub-committees are to be placed under the Drugs and Therapeutics Committees (DTC) in every medical college. These will develop structural plans for systemic appraisal of prescriptions to assess compliance, analyse patterns to identify deviations and recommend corrective measures to improve adherence.