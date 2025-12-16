Why does blood pressure increase in winter? Doctors explain the link

As winter sets in, many people notice their blood pressure readings creeping up, even if they were stable through the year. Doctors say this seasonal rise is not a coincidence. Cold weather triggers several changes in the body that can push blood pressure higher, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially among vulnerable groups.

How does cold weather affect blood pressure?

When temperatures drop, the body works to conserve heat. “As temperature drops, our blood vessels constrict. This constriction increases vascular resistance, which means our heart has to pump harder to circulate blood,” says Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, program clinical director–cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

This narrowing of blood vessels, known as vasoconstriction, can raise blood pressure by 5 to 10 mmHg during winter months, he explains. Sudden cold spells are particularly risky. “The risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes significantly increases on days when there are sudden drops in temperature,” Dr Goyal adds. Cold exposure also activates stress hormones. According to Dr Farah Ingale, Director – Internal Medicine & Consultant Diabetologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline raise heart rate and blood pressure. Blood also becomes slightly thicker in colder temperatures, further increasing strain on the heart.

Is the winter blood pressure spike dangerous? For many people, winter-related blood pressure increases ease once warmer weather returns. However, doctors warn that this is not always harmless. “For people with borderline or pre-existing hypertension, repeated winter spikes can worsen overall blood pressure control,” says Dr Ingale. Dr Tushar Tayal, internal medicine specialist at CK Birla Hospital, adds that uncontrolled winter increases raise the risk of long-term complications. Individuals with existing high blood pressure may continue to have elevated readings, increasing the likelihood of heart attack or stroke. How do lifestyle changes in winter affect blood pressure? Winter brings a cluster of lifestyle changes that can quietly push blood pressure higher. Reduced exposure to sunlight during shorter days can lower vitamin D levels, which affects how blood vessels relax and regulate pressure.

Cold temperatures and high pollution levels often discourage outdoor activity. “If you remain physically inactive in winters, your heart has to work harder to circulate blood through the body, leading to elevated blood pressure,” explains Dr Goyal. Weight gain adds to the problem. Calorie-dense comfort foods, higher salt intake and reduced movement commonly lead to increased body weight, especially abdominal fat. This raises blood volume and increases the heart’s workload. Dr Tayal notes that winter diets often include foods high in salt and calories, leading to fluid retention and higher blood pressure. Alcohol can interfere with blood pressure regulation and reduce the effectiveness of medications. Dehydration, common in winter due to a reduced thirst response, thickens the blood and further strains the heart.

Who is most at risk during winter? Older adults are particularly vulnerable, as ageing blood vessels are stiffer and adapt poorly to temperature changes. People with hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, kidney problems, obesity and smokers are also at higher risk. “Elderly people, smokers and those with existing heart issues, hypertension or diabetes are more susceptible to developing winter blood pressure spikes,” Dr Goyal says. How can you keep blood pressure in check during winter? Doctors say winter-related blood pressure rises are manageable with simple steps. Staying active is crucial. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days, including indoor workouts, yoga or walking. “Regular exercise can lower blood pressure by 5 to 8 mmHg,” says Dr Goyal.

Eating smart helps control pressure. Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, while limiting processed foods and excess salt. Dressing warmly, especially in the morning, reduces sudden spikes caused by cold exposure. Managing stress and getting seven to eight hours of quality sleep support better blood pressure control. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake are equally important. Doctors advise monitoring blood pressure regularly, ideally in the morning and evening. Normal blood pressure is around 120/80 mmHg. Readings consistently above 140/90 mmHg warrant medical attention. Staying hydrated, even when thirst feels low, also helps. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Winter may be unavoidable, but dangerous blood pressure spikes are not. With awareness, regular monitoring and practical lifestyle adjustments, doctors say most people can protect their heart health through the colder months.