Can daily sunscreen use put you at risk of low vitamin D levels over time?

Daily sunscreen use has become a cornerstone of modern skin care, but it has also sparked a lingering concern - are we blocking out the very sunlight our bodies need to make vitamin D? As vitamin D deficiency remains common in urban India, doctors are weighing in on whether sunscreen is really to blame.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in bone strength, muscle function and immune health. The body produces it when ultraviolet B (UVB) rays from sunlight hit the skin. This has led to the belief that anything blocking sunlight, including sunscreen, must automatically lead to deficiency. However, experts point out that vitamin D synthesis is influenced by far more than sunscreen alone.

Does daily sunscreen block vitamin D? Doctors say sunscreen does not completely shut down vitamin D production in everyday life. “From a plastic surgeon’s perspective, this concern is often overstated,” says Dr Hemang Sanghvi, Consultant Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central. “Sunscreen does not completely block UV radiation in everyday use. More importantly, skipping sunscreen leads to cumulative skin damage that patients later seek to correct.” “In practical, real-world conditions, daily sunscreen use does not completely block vitamin D synthesis,” says Dr Ajay Dodeja, Junior Consultant – Dermatology, KIMS Hospitals Thane. “Most people do not apply sunscreen in the ideal quantity or reapply it frequently enough to eliminate all UVB exposure,” he adds.

Is incidental sun exposure enough? A key point doctors emphasise is the role of incidental sun exposure. Even people who use sunscreen daily rarely live in total sun avoidance. “Brief daily exposures during routine activities, such as walking, commuting, or spending short periods outdoors, often allow sufficient UVB penetration despite sunscreen use,” says Dr Dodeja. Dr Sanghvi agrees, adding that incidental exposure may contribute to vitamin D synthesis without causing visible skin damage. Should sunscreen users worry about deficiency? The consensus among doctors is clear: sunscreen is rarely the sole cause of vitamin D deficiency.

“Deficiency is usually linked to poor diet, indoor lifestyles, or metabolic factors,” Dr Sanghvi says. “Vitamin D can be safely corrected through supplementation without risking sun damage.” Dermatologists caution against intentionally skipping sunscreen to “boost” vitamin D, as unprotected sun exposure accelerates ageing, pigmentation and raises skin cancer risk. “Clear messaging should reinforce that sunscreen is essential for skin preservation, while vitamin D requirements should be addressed medically, not through unprotected sun exposure,” Dr Sanghvi says. Dr Dodeja adds that dietary sources and supplements should be promoted alongside sun protection, rather than positioning sunscreen as the problem.

Who is actually at higher risk of deficiency? Doctors stress that vitamin D levels vary widely depending on individual and environmental factors. These often outweigh the effect of sunscreen use. According to experts, vitamin D synthesis is reduced by: Darker skin tones, as melanin limits UVB penetration

Increasing age, which lowers the skin’s ability to produce vitamin D

Air pollution, which blocks UVB rays

Seasonal changes, especially during winter

Indoor lifestyles with limited outdoor activity “More melanin, increasing age, pollution, and seasonal variations all significantly reduce vitamin D synthesis,” Dr Sanghvi explains. “These biological and environmental factors play a larger role than sunscreen use,” he adds.