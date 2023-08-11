Home / Health / Only 25% of semi-rural, rural population has health facilities within reach

Only 25% of semi-rural, rural population has health facilities within reach

The report indicated that an Indian household spent 15-20 per cent of their yearly income on medical expenses, while 23 per cent relied on informal loans

BS Web Team New Delhi
According to the release, 52 per cent of respondents had a pharmacy within 5 km radius of their residence

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A survey stated that only 25 per cent of the semi-rural and rural population in India have access to modern healthcare within their localities. The study titled Bharat Health Index (BHI) 2023, was conducted by PayNearby.

The survey, which was based on responses from over 10,000 retailers across semi-rural and rural India over a month, reported that the accessibility index saw a significant dip as one moved from urban to rural India, with only 10 per cent of the rural respondents getting access to healthcare within a 10 km radius.

According to the press release, only 15 per cent of the respondents had a doctor's clinic or healthcare facility within a 5-km radius. In comparison, 25 per cent had access to general physicians in their area, and 92 per cent lacked specialised doctors.

The press release stated that 90 per cent of the respondents had to travel to a different location for specialised treatment; five per cent reported losing a loved one due to the unavailability of specialist doctors.

According to the release, 52 per cent of respondents had a pharmacy within 5 km radius of their residence.

The survey highlighted that 47 per cent of the respondents had a thermometer at home, while only seven per cent had instruments to check blood pressure and blood sugar.

The report indicated that an average Indian household spent 15-20 per cent of their yearly income on medical expenses, while 23 per cent relied on informal loans or borrowing for hospital expenses, and six per cent resorted to selling assets to pay off their medical bills.

The survey highlighted the low insurance awareness among Indians. Around 55 per cent of the respondents had never heard of insurance.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, managing director and chief executive officer, PayNearby said, "Over 70 per cent of India resides in rural and semi-rural regions. More than 80 per cent of doctors, 75 per cent of dispensaries, 60 per cent of hospitals are concentrated in urban India, leaving out marginalised population to fend for themselves."

He added that reliable teleconsultation platforms and easy-to-use online pharmacy modules could significantly contribute.

Jayatri Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, PayNearby, said, "As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, an important yardstick to measure the nation's health is to understand the state of health infrastructure and awareness among the country's last mile. Affordable and accessible healthcare is pivotal for a country's progress."

Jayatri added that the survey highlights the need for more trained medical professionals in rural areas, a better financial support system for medical expenses, accelerated insurance penetration, and the strategic use of technology for distribution breakthroughs.

Also Read

Long-term symptoms of Covid-19 can emerge months after infection: Study

DLF, Medanta to develop 400-bed multi-specialty hospital in Delhi

'Maharashtra recorded new Omicron sub-variant in May, but nothing to worry'

Nutrition support shown to prevent TB, related deaths in India: Lancet

Covid-19 new variant 'Eris' emerges in UK, here's how to protect yourself

Topics :BS Web ReportsIndian healthcarehealthcaremedical industryrural households

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story