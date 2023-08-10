Home / India News / 'Maharashtra recorded new Omicron sub-variant in May, but nothing to worry'

'Maharashtra recorded new Omicron sub-variant in May, but nothing to worry'

Babita Kamlapurkar, state's health surveillance officer, said it is necessary to exercise Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as June, July and August months record a spike in cases

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
A new Omicron sub-variant, EG.5.1.1, was detected in Maharashtra in May, but there is no need to worry as it was the only case recorded, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Babita Kamlapurkar, state's health surveillance officer, said it is necessary to exercise Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as June, July and August months record a spike in cases. "The variant, EG.5.1.1, was found in May and we have been monitoring it. It is not of any public health importance," Kamlapurkar said. She said only one case was detected in May. She, however, declined to share information on the person who was infected with regards to gender, age, travel history. "There is no reason to worry. The Centre has also said it has been continuously monitoring the variant and there is no need to worry," she said. Kamlapurkar added that regular surveillance of Covid-19 variants is on.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

