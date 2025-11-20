Why pancreatic cancer goes unnoticed, and what doctors want you to know

Why pancreatic cancer slips under the radar
- Silent progression: Early tumours don’t bleed or obstruct organs, unlike many other cancers.
- Late-appearing specific symptoms: Jaundice, sharp abdominal pain or digestive changes usually emerge only when the tumour has spread or blocked the bile duct.
- No population-wide screening test: There is still no equivalent of mammography or colonoscopy for pancreatic cancer.
Early symptoms most people overlook
- Indigestion, bloating or acidity
- Mild abdominal or mid-back pain, often mistaken for muscle strain
- Early satiety or unexplained fatigue
- New-onset diabetes in adults over 50
- Back pain: deep, steady, worse at night or lying down
- Indigestion: persistent, progressively worsening, unrelated to meals
- Weight loss: unintended and rapid, often linked to pancreatic insufficiency
- Diabetes: sudden onset in lean adults, sometimes requiring early insulin
Who is at higher risk?
- People with hereditary syndromes (BRCA1/2, PALB2, Lynch, Peutz-Jeghers)
- Those with multiple close relatives with pancreatic cancer
- Chronic pancreatitis patients
- Long-term smokers and heavy alcohol users
- Adults over 50 with new-onset diabetes
- Individuals with cystic pancreatic lesions
- Persistent abdominal or back pain
- Unexplained weight loss
- Painless jaundice
- Greasy or pale stools
- Rapidly worsening blood sugar levels
Rising cases, low survival
Early detection tools
- MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), MRCP (Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography) and EUS (Endoscopic Ultrasound) used in structured surveillance of high-risk individuals
- Blood tests with multiple biomarkers for pancreatic cancer
- AI-based risk-prediction models that scan electronic health records to identify subtle patterns years before diagnosis
- Genetic testing for hereditary syndromes, enabling personalised surveillance and early detection in high-risk groups
World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2025
