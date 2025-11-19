Short of breath this winter? Experts say it may signal worsening COPD

A breath that feels heavier than usual isn’t just a winter nuisance. As pollution peaks and temperatures drop, experts warn that patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) face one of the most dangerous periods of the year. With World COPD Day underscoring the urgency of recognising breathlessness early, doctors say this toxic mix can trigger sudden flare-ups, worsen symptoms and even lead to hospital admissions if warning signs are ignored.

What’s worsening COPD in winter?

Winter creates multiple stressors for already vulnerable lungs. "Breathing cold air causes the airways to tighten, making it harder for COPD patients to breathe. It also dries and irritates the lungs, leading to more cough, phlegm, and breathlessness. Winter months also bring a rise in air pollution from smoke, traffic, and dust, which further inflames already sensitive airways," shares Dr Rakesh Godara, Additional Director - Pulmonology, CK Birls Hospitals, Jaipur.

Doctors say the threat doesn’t end outdoors. Indoor air quality tends to worsen in winter as homes remain closed, trapping dust, allergens and smoke inside. At the same time, winter brings a surge in infections such as flu and pneumonia, each of which can trigger dangerous COPD exacerbations. As COPD already weakens lung function, even a mild infection or brief exposure to irritants can sharply worsen breathlessness and increase the risk of hospitalisation. High pollution days also act as powerful triggers, leading to more hospitalisations, faster disease progression and higher mortality. Dr Swapnil Mehta, senior consultant–pulmonology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, stresses that COPD can no longer be viewed as a smoker’s illness. “The narrative that COPD is solely a ‘smoker’s disease’ is dangerously outdated,” he says.

Long-term exposure to air pollutants such as PM2.5, ozone and nitrogen dioxide causes persistent airway inflammation, gradually damaging lung tissue in a way that mirrors cigarette smoke. Rising cases of COPD in non-smokers and urban dwellers Doctors now identify COPD as an "exposure disease" rather than a lifestyle condition. Dr Raja Dhar, director and head of department, pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata, notes, "In India, non-smoking COPD is a far greater public health crisis, driven by environmental toxins like biomass smoke and severe air pollution."

He further adds, "A 26-year-old non-smoker from Malda developed severe COPD after just a few years of childhood exposure to biomass smoke in a poorly ventilated kitchen. With already compromised lungs, such individuals are now extremely vulnerable to the high pollution levels seen each winter." Urban residents face the triple burden of vehicle emissions, poorly ventilated indoor spaces and stagnant winter air trapping pollutants close to the ground. Among the most affected are non-smoking women exposed to biomass fuels in kitchens and younger adults living in high-pollution neighbourhoods. Emerging research also suggests women may have greater biological vulnerability to pollutants, shares Dr Mehta.

Post-Covid spike in breathlessness Another growing concern is the rise of long-term breathing issues in people who recovered from severe Covid-19. According to Dr Mehta, some now develop a "COPD-like phenotype" due to scarring and reduced lung capacity. These individuals remain highly vulnerable to winter pollution. Breathlessness, fatigue and worsening cough in this group require immediate evaluation. Warning signs you should never ignore Doctors urge people to watch out for red flags such as increased breathlessness, changes in sputum colour, wheezing, chest tightness or recurrent winter infections. Dr Harshil Alwani, consultant pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says early detection can significantly slow disease progression.

“Symptoms like persistent cough, dyspnoea (difficult or laboured breathing) on exertion, or recurrent infections are often ignored. Recognising them early is key to timely intervention," he cautions. Simple steps to help reduce winter flare-ups Experts agree that proactive management can significantly reduce winter-related risks: Track daily AQI and minimise outdoor exertion on bad-air days.

Use a humidifier to maintain indoor humidity levels between 30-50 per cent to prevent airway irritation.

Improve indoor ventilation and use HEPA air purifiers.

Avoid agarbattis, mosquito coils or burning wood.

Practise breathing exercises to improve lung health

Stay active and keep vaccinations (flu, pneumonia, Covid-19) up to date.

Stay hydrated and maintain a diet rich in antioxidants. As India battles choking air and plunging temperatures, doctors warn that lung health must become a personal and public priority.