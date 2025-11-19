Why alcohol may hit harder for people on GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy

People taking Ozempic, Wegovy, or other GLP-1 drugs may get drunk faster and stay intoxicated longer, according to new research from Yale School of Medicine.

The study, titled GLP-1 receptor agonism results in reduction in hepatic ethanol metabolism and published in npj Metabolic Health and Disease, shows that these medications slow the liver’s ability to break down alcohol. That means higher blood alcohol levels from the same amount of drinking, even as the drugs reduce toxic byproducts that harm the liver.

According to the Yale team, the study demonstrates that GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide, inhibit the activity of a key liver enzyme, Cyp2e1. This enzyme normally helps break down alcohol into acetaldehyde, a highly toxic compound responsible for liver inflammation and damage.

By suppressing Cyp2e1, GLP-1 drugs slow down the conversion of alcohol. This means: Less acetaldehyde is produced.

The liver may experience less oxidative stress and inflammation.

Alcohol stays in the bloodstream for longer. In mice, this shift resulted in noticeably higher blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) after the same amount of alcohol. If these findings translate to humans, someone on a GLP-1 drug might: Feel drunk faster

Stay impaired longer

Reach legal intoxication after fewer drinks

Underestimate their BAC

Experience stronger-than-expected cognitive effects If GLP-1 drugs protect the liver, why is a higher BAC a concern? The study authors say that while slowing alcohol breakdown protects the liver, it raises the amount of alcohol circulating in the bloodstream, and the rest of the body may feel a bigger hit.

ALSO READ: Can Ozempic slow Alzheimer's? Inside Novo Nordisk's big brain bet Researchers say human trials are now needed to map this interaction more precisely. Could GLP-1 drugs help people with alcohol-related liver disease? The new study shows a possibility as the liver receives less acetaldehyde exposure, even if a person continues to drink occasionally. So, GLP-1 drugs might: Slow progression of alcohol-related liver disease (ALD)

Reduce inflammation

Lower oxidative injury

Improve steatosis ALSO READ: Novo Nordisk cuts weight-loss drug Wegovy prices by up to 37% in India Several clinical trials are already testing semaglutide in patients with alcohol-related liver disease, and early signals look promising.