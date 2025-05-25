Private hospitals step up Covid readiness amid mild case uptick in India

The mild uptick in Covid-19 cases has prompted hospitals across the country to ramp up surveillance and reintroduce precautionary protocols to prepare for and prevent any potential surges.

Though the Centre has not issued any fresh guidelines , the Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation closely, maintaining that it remains under control.

India on May 19 reported 257 active Covid cases, a rise of 164 cases in a week. While the numbers remain low and most cases mild, the increase in cases has led private hospitals to stock up on essentials, reinforce isolation protocols, and issue advisories to high-risk groups.

“Keeping the guidelines given by the government and advisories from different bodies, we have started using some precautions, like using masks and identifying high risk patients. We have got a few Covid positive patients, and we have secluded them. However, in case of a bigger wave, we are prepared with oxygenated beds as well as ICU support with ventilators,” Joy Chakraborty, chief operating officer, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai said. Maharashtra’s Public Health Department confirmed that it is testing patients presenting with ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) symptoms for Covid. From January to May 24, a total of 7,144 Covid tests have been conducted across the state, with 257 testing positive. Mumbai alone reported 213 cases in May. However, all the diagnosed patients are of mild nature and so far, 87 patients have recovered. “The public is urged not to panic. All diagnosed cases are mild, and testing and treatment are available through public health facilities,” the department said in a statement.

“At Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), we have started marking oxygen-supported beds, ensured stock checks on critical supplies like Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, oxygen cylinders, and antiviral drugs, and strengthened Covid screening protocols in our Emergency and OPD departments,” said Arup Halder, Pulmonologist at CMRI – CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata. The hospital is also advising patients with mild flu-like symptoms to remain at home and monitor oxygen levels, seeking consultation only if symptoms worsen. “Booster vaccinations are being recommended for high-risk groups, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised,” Halder added. The currently circulating variants — JN.1 and its sub-lineages LF.7 and NB1.8 — are highly transmissible, though not more severe than earlier strains, he noted.

In Pune, Ruby Hall Clinic is maintaining a similar level of preparedness . “We have not witnessed a significant surge within the hospital, but we are in a state of readiness,” said Prasad Muglikar, medical director. “We currently have 10–12 dedicated isolation beds and adequate testing facilities.” Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO – Healthcare Initiatives, chief executive officer, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital said, “We have taken action with regard to the policies at the hospital, like ensuring hand hygiene, infection control protocols, as well as how much quarantine the staff should do. From the infrastructure point of view, we have developed more negative isolation beds than before and will take further action if the situation demands.” “However, as of now, this strain looks much more manageable, and we are not seeing many complications arising out of the existing strain,” Gianchandani added.