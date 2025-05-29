Maharashtra reports 76 new Covid-19 cases, active case tally at 425

Maharashtra recorded 76 new Covid-19 cases, according to the state public health department. The total number of cases reported in the state since January 1 has now reached 597.

There are currently 425 active Covid-19 patients in the state, while 165 patients have recovered. Since January, seven patients have passed away, six of whom had underlying health conditions. Among the new cases, 27 were reported in Mumbai, 21 in Pune, 12 in Thane Municipal Corporation areas, eight in Kalyan Municipal Corporation, four in Navi Mumbai, one each in Kolhapur and Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporations, and two in Raigad district.

The public health department reported that since January 2025, Mumbai has accounted for 379 cases. Of these, one case was reported in January and February each, none in March, four in April, and 373 in May. A total of 9,592 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the state since January. Officials confirmed that all recovered patients had only mild infections.

At present, Maharashtra is conducting a survey focused on ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) in relation to the coronavirus.

According to official data, Delhi had 104 active Covid-19 cases as of Monday. Health officials reported that 24 patients had recovered over the past week.

In response, the Delhi government issued an advisory to hospitals last week, instructing them to ensure the availability of beds, medications, and oxygen.

As of May 29, Karnataka’s health department reported 148 active Covid-19 cases, with 42 new cases detected on Thursday. A total of 513 tests were conducted on the same day, comprising 463 RT-PCR tests and 50 RATs. The positivity rate was 8.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 2.3 per cent.

Earlier today, the chief minister of Kerala stated that there were 727 active Covid-19 cases in the state, with the majority concentrated in the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.