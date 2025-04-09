Tahira Kashyap's cancer relapse: Why it returns after years of remission

“Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening, it’s a perspective. I would like to go with the latter,” wrote writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap in an Instagram post, as she revealed a relapse of breast cancer seven years after her first diagnosis. Sharing the update on World Health Day (April 7), she urged people to do “whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves” and added, “Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

Her post drew support from family and fans alike, with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, calling her “my hero”. But why does cancer recur after years of remission?

What is cancer recurrence?

According to Cleveland Clinic, cancer can return months or even years after a period of remission, when there are no symptoms and tests indicate the tumour has disappeared. Recurrence occurs when a small number of cancer cells survive treatment, despite intensive therapies. This type of cancer is the same as the original and should not be confused with a second cancer, which is a new, unrelated form that can develop in individuals with a history of cancer.

Recurrent cancer is classified based on its location. If it returns at the original site, it is termed a local recurrence. When it appears in nearby lymph nodes or tissues, it is called regional recurrence. If it spreads to organs or tissues far from the original site, it is known as distant recurrence.

Why does cancer recur?

Cleveland Clinic explains that cancer can return because it continues to evolve, making it challenging for treatments to eliminate every malignant cell. For instance, surgery might miss microscopic cancer cells that are undetectable at the time. As these cells mutate, some may resist treatment, survive, and eventually grow, becoming detectable during follow-up checks.

Breast cancer recurrence: Higher risk in certain types and younger women

Breast cancer recurrence rates vary depending on several factors, including the cancer’s stage at diagnosis, type, tumour grade, treatment received, family history, and patient-specific characteristics. In India, the recurrence rate is estimated to be around 20 to 30 per cent, according to Apollo Hospitals.

Certain types of breast cancer are linked to higher recurrence risks. According to Cleveland Clinic, and as noted by the American Cancer Society, inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) are more prone to recur than other types.

Age at diagnosis also influences recurrence. Research shows women diagnosed before the age of 35 are more likely to experience a recurrence than older women.

Symptoms of recurrent breast cancer

Cleveland Clinic notes that recurrent cancers often mirror symptoms of the original cancer.

According to Apollo Hospitals, symptoms of recurrent breast cancer depend on where the cancer reappears. Common signs include a new lump or mass in the breast, swelling or thickening, changes in breast skin such as redness, dimpling or puckering, nipple discharge, pain in the breast or underarm, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, jaundice, bone pain, headaches, and seizures.

Anyone noticing such symptoms should consult a doctor promptly. The diagnostic process may include a physical examination and tests such as a mammogram, ultrasound, biopsy, PET (positron emission tomography) scan or CT (computed tomography) scan.

Preventing cancer recurrence

Medical professionals recommend routine follow-up screenings and mammograms for individuals with a history of breast cancer, alongside monitoring for any changes in the breast.

Maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and getting sufficient sleep are considered essential for cancer survivors.

Doctors also advise limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking or tobacco use.

How to cope with cancer recurrence

Cleveland Clinic states that recurrent cancer can be emotionally overwhelming, but understanding the condition and focusing on overall well-being is key. It recommends speaking with healthcare providers about survivorship programmes, which offer support in managing life with cancer.

Healthy habits such as a balanced diet, regular exercise (as approved by a healthcare provider), and adequate sleep are essential for physical and emotional health. Survivors may also consider advanced care planning to document their preferences for future medical treatment.