Reagan, Carter and Biden: A history of US presidents diagnosed with cancer

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced, metastatic prostate cancer . The cancer has spread to his bones but remains hormone-sensitive, meaning it may still respond well to treatment. According to Biden’s office, he and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

Biden is not the first American president to be diagnosed with cancer

However, Biden is not the first American president to battle cancer. Throughout history, several presidents have faced various forms of cancer, some publicly and others in secret. Here’s a look at US presidents who were diagnosed with cancer, the types they had, and how their cases were handled:

How George Washington responded to a possible cancer risk

In 1794, Washington had a suspicious skin lesion removed. Believing it could be cancerous, Washington and his wife Martha took the matter seriously. He even requested that extra tissue be removed as a precaution. Although melanoma was not officially diagnosed at the time, Washington took preventive steps afterward like avoiding direct sun, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and often carrying an umbrella. He was never reported to have recurring symptoms and was considered cancer-free for the rest of his life.

Ulysses S Grant battled throat cancer after presidency

After his presidency, Grant was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1884, likely due to his heavy cigar smoking. He spent his final years writing his memoirs to provide financial stability for his family before succumbing to the disease at the age of 63 in July 1885.

Grover Cleveland underwent secret surgery for oral cancer

In 1893, during his second term, Cleveland was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour on the roof of his mouth. To avoid public panic during an economic depression, he underwent a secret surgery aboard a yacht, where surgeons removed the tumour. The surgery was successful, and he lived for 15 more years. The operation remained undisclosed until years after his death.

Herbert Hoover faced multiple complications from colorectal cancer

Hoover was diagnosed with colorectal cancer later in life and underwent a colectomy to treat the condition. His health was further complicated by gallstones, liver cirrhosis, and gastrointestinal bleeding. In October 1964, Hoover died at the age of 90 due to a gastric haemorrhage caused by a rare vascular condition known as a Dieulafoy lesion.

Lyndon B Johnson’s skin cancer was kept secret during office

While in office, Johnson had a basal cell epithelioma, a form of skin cancer, removed from his hand in 1967. The procedure was kept secret during his presidency and was only confirmed years after his death.

Jimmy Carter announced melanoma years after leaving office

In 2015, decades after his presidency, Carter announced he had melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. He underwent surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy, and by the end of that year, he reported no signs of cancer.

Ronald Reagan survived colon and skin cancers while president

During his presidency, Ronald Reagan underwent surgery in 1985 to remove a cancerous polyp from his colon. He also had skin cancer lesions removed from his nose in 1987. Both conditions were treated successfully, and he completed his terms in office.

Presidential cancer cases highlight importance of early detection