What happens to your weight after stopping Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro?

By now, we all have heard of the so-called “miracle” weight loss jabs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. Maybe you’ve even seen the jaw-dropping before-and-after photos circulating online. These GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medications, originally approved for type 2 diabetes , are the latest buzz in the world of weight management, promising major results for people struggling with obesity or stubborn weight gain. But what happens after the injections stop? Do the results last?

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy help—but for how long?

Studies have also shown that weight-loss drugs like Ozempic can also help prevent cancer. A new study presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Spain suggests something many people might find disheartening: most individuals regain all the weight they lost within a year of stopping these drugs, according to a report by The Guardian. Even with powerful medications like semaglutide (sold as Ozempic , Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound), the benefits may be temporary unless paired with long-term support and behavioural change.Studies have also shown that weight-loss drugs like Ozempic can also help prevent cancer. Click here to know more.

New study: Weight returns within a year of stopping GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjar

According to The Guardian report, researchers led by the University of Oxford reviewed 11 studies involving GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide. These drugs helped people lose significant weight while they were on them.

On average, participants lost around 8–16 kg using these medications. But once they stopped, most regained nearly all of the lost weight within 10–12 months. That raises serious concerns about the long-term utility of these drugs unless they are used with sustained support.

Why does weight return faster than after dieting?

It’s about what happens behind the scenes in your body. “These drugs are very effective at helping you lose weight, but when you stop them, weight regain is much faster than [after stopping] diets,” said Professor Susan Jebb, study co-author and professor of diet and population health at the University of Oxford.

When the medication stops, hunger returns—but habits may not have changed. It’s like using crutches without learning to walk.

Also Read

Notably, people who lost weight through dieting alone also regained it, but over a longer span of about five years—versus just one year for GLP-1 drug users.

Lifestyle changes are key to long-term weight management

Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum cautioned that these drugs are not magic bullets. “It shouldn’t surprise anyone that weight comes back if people don’t improve their lifestyle alongside,” he said.

Health psychologists like Professor Jane Ogden have also stressed the need for emotional and behavioural support during and after treatment. Without that, most users face rebound weight gain.

Experts now suggest that GLP-1 weight loss drugs may need to be taken long-term, like insulin or statins.

Can people afford to stay on these drugs long-term?

For many, the answer is no. Cost remains a significant barrier for continued use of Wegovy, Ozempic, or Mounjaro.

GLP-1 weight loss drugs available in India:

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) – Eli Lilly

Weekly injection for type 2 diabetes Cost: ₹3,500 (2.5 mg), ₹4,375 (5 mg)

Semaglutide (Wegovy) – Novo Nordisk

Weekly injection (yet to launch in India)

Expected cost: ₹8,000–₹14,000/month

Semaglutide (Rybelsus) – Novo Nordisk

Daily oral medication

Cost: ₹12,000–₹13,000/month

What is a more sustainable way to lose weight?

Weight loss medications can help, but they’re not the full solution. Experts emphasise that sustainable weight loss requires:

Healthy eating habits

Regular physical activity

Stress and hormone management

Adequate sleep

Mental health support and behaviour change

Planning to start—or stop—GLP-1 weight loss drugs?

If you’re considering GLP-1 medications or are about to discontinue them, here are expert-backed tips:

Pair the medication with lifestyle and dietary changes

Work with your doctor to plan for long-term use or tapering off

Engage in counselling or coaching to support behaviour change

Focus on building habits during treatment to maintain weight loss later

Medications start the journey—but lifestyle keeps the weight off