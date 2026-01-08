Why outdoor exercise in winter raises risk of injury and how to stay safe

Exercising in the cold weather can be refreshing and invigorating. But it can also come with a unique set of risks – including the potential for slips, falls and injuries. This is why it’s especially important to look after your body before and after an outdoor workout in the winter.

There are a few reasons why the cold increases your risk of suffering an injury while exercising. First, the cold can significantly affect muscle function. When the temperature of the muscles falls below the body’s core temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, muscle tissue becomes stiffer, less elastic and more susceptible to damage.

And for every 1 degrees Celsius reduction in muscle temperature, there’s a 4–6 per cent decline in our ability to produce force and power. This is particularly relevant for dynamic activities such as running, where explosive force and rapid movement are required. Second, cold temperatures cause the blood vessels in our arms, legs, hands and feet to narrow (known as vasoconstriction). This limits the amount of oxygenated blood that’s being circulated to the working muscles. This reduced blood flow may impair performance and slow metabolic processes, causing it to take longer for you to recover after a workout. In more extreme cold temperatures, you can lose coordination and experience numbness in the extremities, further elevating risk of slips, missteps and injury.

Even if the temperatures are well above freezing, you’re still at risk of injury. Prolonged exposure to cold, wet conditions can lead to microvascular damage (injury to the body’s smallest blood vessels) due to sustained reductions in blood flow. This can reduce tissue and nerve function, affecting everything from coordination and reaction time and further increasing risk of injury. But while exercising in the cold may come with risks, there are also many things we can do before and after workouts to lower our risk of suffering an injury. 1. Warm-up thoroughly Because colder muscles are stiffer and more vulnerable to strain, a good warm-up is essential.

Before your workout, aim to do a 20-minute warm-up. This should start with some brisk walking, jogging, light cycling – or any other activity that gets your heart rate up gradually but isn’t so intense you couldn’t still hold a conversation. You should also perform dynamic movements such as leg swings, walking lunges and arm circles help elevate both core and muscle temperature. Static stretching is best left for later in the session, once tissues have warmed and are more pliable. 2. Layer up Clothing plays a significant role in regulating body temperature and protecting against cold-related stress. But it’s important not to wear clothing that’s bulky or restrictive, as this may cause overheating or limit your natural movement patterns and increase injury risk.

It’s recommended instead that you layer properly. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer made of natural fibres (such as wool, which can help prevent heat loss even if your clothes get damp), an insulating middle layer (such as a light fleece) and a breathable, wind-resistant outer layer. Special attention should be given to the extremities, as they’re most vulnerable to heat loss. Gloves, hats and thermal socks will help preserve warmth. Make sure to wear shoes that have good traction or even use walking sticks to reduce risk of slipping on wet or icy surfaces. If you’re working out in low-light conditions, make sure to wear a reflective outer layer for visibility.

3. Fuel for your workout Drinking plenty of water is just as important in the cold as it is in hot weather. But the cold weather may cause people to drink less water. Cold weather may also make it appear as though we aren’t sweating as much. This may mask dehydration, making it even more important you’re hydrating properly. Energy demands may also rise in cold weather. Shivering, wearing heavier clothing and increased effort when exercising in snowy or icy condition can all make us burn more calories. So make sure you’re eating enough food to maintain energy levels, preserve performance and help the body cope with the bold temperatures.

Foods rich in carbohydrates should be eaten before exercise, whereas protein and carbohydrates should be eaten within 30 minutes to 2 hours after a workout. 4. Check the weather Before starting any cold-weather session, it’s important to check the temperature, wind chill, moisture levels and ground conditions. If conditions are particularly severe (such as the winds are very strong, it’s very cold, icy or raining heavily), it’s best you modify the session or workout indoors instead to avoid an injury. 5. Cool down gradually After your workout, aim to cool down gradually. Maintain circulation and prevent a sudden drop in blood flow to the extremities by doing some light aerobic activity, such as brisk walking. This is to ensure that blood is still being properly circulated back toward the heart.

Once your heart rate has decreased, aim to do some static stretching (such as holding a hamstring stretch) to help reduce muscle stiffness and aid recovery. This might also help you feel looser after exercise. 6. Change out of wet clothes immediately Wet clothing accelerates heat loss dramatically. Wet skin also cools much faster than dry skin, increasing susceptibility to hypothermia and other cold-related injuries, such as frostbite. Be sure to change into dry, warm layers as soon as possible after a workout to avoid injury and warm-up effectively. 7. Stay alert for signs of an injury Persistent shivering, confusion and lethargy can be signs of hypothermia. Numbness or waxy, pale skin can be signs of frostbite. If you have any of these symptoms after your workout, it’s key you address them promptly or seek medical advice.