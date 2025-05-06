World Asthma Day 2025: Theme, treatment, and tips for better care

For the millions living with asthma, the simple act of breathing can be a daily challenge. World Asthma Day 2025, on Tuesday, is a global reminder of the importance of respiratory health and the urgent need to make asthma care accessible to everyone. Whether you live with asthma, care for someone who does, or simply want to learn more, this day puts the spotlight on equitable treatment and empowering communities to take control of their health.

What is World Asthma Day and why is it observed globally?

World Asthma Day is observed annually on the first Tuesday of May to raise awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions of people globally. This year, it falls on May 6. Organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), the day highlights the urgent need for accessible, equitable, and effective asthma treatment worldwide.

Key asthma symptoms: What to watch for and when to seek help

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that leads to recurring episodes of breathlessness, wheezing, chest tightness, and coughing. It can vary in severity and frequency, and often worsens during the night or early morning.

WHO says the symptoms of asthma can vary from person to person and can sometimes get significantly worse. This is known as an asthma attack. Symptoms are often worse at night or during exercise.

Common symptoms of asthma include:

A persistent cough, especially at night

Wheezing when exhaling and sometimes when inhaling

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sometimes even when resting

Chest tightness, making it difficult to breathe deeply

According to the WHO, over 260 million people are affected by asthma worldwide, and it remains one of the leading causes of non-communicable disease-related deaths, especially in children.

Acute vs chronic asthma: Understanding the difference for better care

Understanding the types of asthma is crucial for effective treatment. Acute asthma involves sudden and severe airway obstruction, often triggered by infections, allergens, cold air, or stress. It requires immediate intervention to prevent complications. Chronic asthma, on the other hand, is marked by long-standing inflammation and ongoing sensitivity to environmental triggers like dust, smoke, and air pollution.

As Dr Anshula Tayal Bansal, Consultant – Paediatric Pulmonology & Intensive Care at Manipal Hospital Goa, explains, “An understanding of acute and chronic asthma is important for timely and successful intervention in the treatment of a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, known as asthma, with episodes of acute, reversible airway obstruction.”

She underscores the need for accurate diagnosis and personalised care strategies for each type of asthma, especially as unmanaged chronic asthma can lead to irreversible changes in lung function.

What causes asthma? Top risk factors you should know

Asthma is a complex condition with no single, definitive cause. However, according to WHO, several risk factors have been identified that increase a person’s likelihood of developing it:

Family history and genetics: Having a close relative with asthma—such as a parent or sibling—significantly raises the risk

Having a close relative with asthma—such as a parent or sibling—significantly raises the risk Allergic conditions: Individuals with conditions like eczema or allergic rhinitis are more likely to develop asthma

Individuals with conditions like eczema or allergic rhinitis are more likely to develop asthma Urban lifestyle and pollution: Air pollution and limited green spaces contribute to higher asthma rates in urban areas

Air pollution and limited green spaces contribute to higher asthma rates in urban areas Early life influences: Factors like premature birth, low birth weight, and early respiratory infections increase risk

Factors like premature birth, low birth weight, and early respiratory infections increase risk Environmental irritants: Exposure to dust, mould, fumes, and chemicals can worsen symptoms

Exposure to dust, mould, fumes, and chemicals can worsen symptoms Obesity: Excess weight influences lung function and inflammation, raising asthma risk

How to manage asthma: Doctor-recommended tips for symptom control

Managing asthma effectively, especially during the warmer months and high-pollution periods, requires both preventive and reactive strategies. Here are expert-recommended tips to help manage symptoms and reduce the risk of attacks:

Schedule outdoor activities early in the day when pollution and pollen levels are lower

Consult your pulmonologist regularly to adjust medications based on seasonal or lifestyle changes

Store inhalers in a cool, shaded place to maintain their efficacy

Take controller medications as prescribed, and always keep a rescue inhaler handy

Stay hydrated to help thin mucus and ease breathing

Monitor local weather and air quality reports, especially during high-smog days

Use High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters or air purifiers at home to minimise exposure to allergens and pollutants

Why World Asthma Day matters: Global awareness and impact since 1998

World Asthma Day was first held in 1998, with participation from over 35 countries in the first World Asthma Meeting in Barcelona, Spain. It was initiated by GINA to enhance asthma awareness and education globally. Over the years, the day has become a crucial annual event aimed at:

Educating the public and patients about asthma

Promoting preventive measures and effective treatment

Reducing stigma and misinformation

Encouraging governments and stakeholders to prioritise asthma care in health policies

World Asthma Day 2025 theme: Make inhaled treatments accessible for all

This year’s theme, “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL”, emphasises the need to ensure that essential asthma medications such as inhaled corticosteroids and reliever inhalers are affordable and widely available, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

ALSO READ: Study finds men more likely to fall sick, die from 3 common health issues Inhaled treatments are crucial for both daily symptom control and emergency relief. Yet, millions around the world lack access due to economic, geographic, and systemic healthcare barriers. The 2025 theme calls on governments, pharmaceutical companies, and international health bodies to improve supply chains, reduce costs, and promote equitable distribution of these life-saving treatments.

World Asthma Day initiatives: Awareness, screenings, and community action

World Asthma Day sees a wide range of community outreach efforts, including:

Free health screenings and lung function tests

Public awareness campaigns in schools, workplaces, and public spaces

Workshops and webinars by healthcare professionals

Social media drives to spread accurate information and support networks

These initiatives aim to empower individuals with knowledge about early symptoms, the importance of regular check-ups, and the availability of effective treatments.