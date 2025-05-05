Behind the filter: Misha Agrawal's death sparks mental health wake-up call

It looked like she had it all: fame, fashion, fans, and a feed full of comedy sketches and social commentary. But behind the curated posts, 24-year-old Misha Agrawal, founder of Mish Cosmetics and a prominent social media personality with about 360,000 Instagram followers, was silently struggling. Her death by suicide in late April, just two days before her 25th birthday, has left her followers stunned and asking the question that netizens have avoided for too long: Are we truly okay behind our screens?

Online popularity vs real-world validation: A dangerous confusion

For followers, the news of Misha’s death hit like a punch in the gut. She wasn’t just another Instagram personality, she was a face people saw every day, someone whose content was relatable and brought smiles, and whose reels inspired and challenged the traditional norms of society. According to her sister, she had been battling depression, which was exacerbated by a decline in her follower count, a metric she closely associated with her self-worth and career aspirations. Despite holding a law degree and preparing for a judicial career, Misha was deeply invested in achieving the milestone of one million followers, even setting it as her phone’s wallpaper. Her sister shared a message on Instagram, urging others to recognise that online popularity does not equate to real love or value.

“Instagram is not the real world and followers are not real love,” she wrote, emphasising the dangers of equating digital metrics with personal worth. The text in the post elaborated, “My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless.”

Misha’s sister recalled how, starting in April, she became “deeply depressed” and often expressed concern about the potential to lose followers and how that could impact her career. “I tried to console her, explaining that this isn’t her entire world, it’s just a side job, and if it doesn’t work out, it’s not the end,” the post continued.

ALSO READ: SC forms task force to address students' mental health, prevent suicides Psychiatrist Dr Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Merlin Health, a Gurugram-based mental health treatment centre, calls her passing “a national alarm bell.” In his words, “It’s a reminder that in a hyperconnected world, emotional well-being cannot remain an afterthought.”

Also Read

Recognising the signs of depression on and off social media

It’s easy to miss the signs when someone is on camera, but the red flags are often there.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder of Manasthali, explains, “Early signs of depression include withdrawal, irritability, or losing interest in things they once loved. Many even start posting existential content or dark memes online, subtle cries for help that we often ignore.”

Dr Trideep Choudhury from Fortis Healthcare breaks it down further, “Depression is more than sadness. It alters sleep, appetite, energy levels, and even basic motivation. If suicidal thoughts emerge, that’s a psychiatric emergency.”

And yet, how many of us truly listen when someone’s light dims, even a little?

The emotional toll of being an influencer in India

Being an influencer may seem glamorous, but as Misha’s story reveals, the pressure behind the scenes is relentless.

“It’s a lonely profession,” says Dr Kapoor. “You’re not just competing locally, it’s global. You’re chasing algorithms, reacting to criticism in real-time, and constantly putting yourself out there.”

The world of social media thrives on instant feedback. But this comes at a cost.

ALSO READ: Microsoft founder Bill Gates has Asperger's: What it is, and how it's diagnosed Dr Trideep warns, “Instant gratification through likes and comments can become addictive. When those numbers drop, it can feel like instant invalidation. For those who tie their self-worth to this feedback, the emotional impact can be devastating.”

Why social media platforms aren’t built for mental health support

Social platforms weren’t built to care for your mental health, they were built to keep you scrolling. “Social media is commercial,” says Dr Kapoor. “It promotes content, not creators. Mental health isn’t its job, so creators must look out for themselves.”

This is why experts insist on setting boundaries, time-limited use, honest content, real-life connections, and offline validation.

“We need to disconnect to reconnect, with ourselves and with people who matter,” says Dr Kersi Chavda, Psychiatry Consultant at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre.

Mental health infrastructure in India still far behind

While Misha’s death has sparked national conversations, India’s mental health discourse is still behind, and the infrastructure is still woefully inadequate.

As Dr Trideep points out, depression is often misunderstood as weakness, and seeking help is still stigmatised. “Families can be the first line of defence, but they need awareness, not judgment,” he says.

Dr Kapoor adds that trained professionals are unevenly distributed, mostly in urban centres, while rural and semi-urban India remains neglected. Even well-intentioned government initiatives like Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) or National Mental Health Program (NMHP) lack consistent execution.

“Therapy is seen as a luxury,” says Dr Chavda. “Schools rarely have counsellors. And worse, people confuse Googled advice with professional care.”

What can families, schools, and audiences do next?

For starters, talk. Listen. And don’t assume a smile means someone is fine.

“Ask the hard questions,” says Dr Sharma. “Not just to friends who seem sad, but to those who seem perfectly fine too.”

Experts say that parents need to create an emotionally safe home, schools should treat mental wellness with the same seriousness as academics, and influencers must be encouraged to be authentic, not perfect.

ALSO READ: 12 sleep myths doctors want you to stop believing-before it harms you And we, the audience, must stop being passive consumers. We must be active supporters of content creators and each other.

Let Misha’s story be a turning point for India’s mental health narrative

Misha’s death should not be in vain. Doctors urge her followers to make it the turning point, for influencers, for families, for schools, and for society at large.

Let it be the reason we pause before we scroll past someone’s cry for help. Because, behind every curated feed, there could be a very real cry for connection.