World Haemophilia Day 2026: Bridging the gap through earlier diagnosis

Known historically as the 'royal disease,' haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, and it can lead to prolonged bleeding or spontaneous internal bleeding. The condition affected generations of European royalty, including families linked to Queen Victoria, due to its inherited nature.

Despite this well-known past, awareness about haemophilia in the general population remains limited even today, and many cases go undiagnosed. Delayed diagnosis continues to be a major challenge, often leading to avoidable health complications. Observed every year on April 17, World Haemophilia Day brings attention to these gaps and highlights the urgent need for earlier detection and better access to care.

What is the theme for 2026? The 2026 theme, “Diagnosis: The First Step to Care,” highlights a crucial gap in haemophilia management. Many patients are still diagnosed late, resulting in preventable complications. The focus this year is on strengthening early detection systems, improving access to testing, and building awareness so that individuals can seek care sooner rather than later. A brief history of the day World Haemophilia Day was established by the World Federation of Haemophilia in 1989. The date, April 17, marks the birth anniversary of its founder, Frank Schnabel. Born with severe Haemophilia A, Schnabel transformed his personal struggle into a global mission, driven by the conviction that geography should never determine a person’s right to life-saving treatment. Though he tragically passed away before seeing his dream fully realised, his legacy endures as a beacon of hope.

Since then, the day has grown into a global campaign that brings together patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to improve outcomes and access to care. Why is haemophilia a concern? If not managed early, haemophilia can severely affect quality of life if not managed early, and many individuals continue to face delays in diagnosis and treatment. Common challenges include: Delayed diagnosis, especially in low-resource settings

Limited access to factor replacement therapy

Risk of joint damage and internal bleeding In severe cases, haemophilia can lead to uncontrolled internal bleeding, especially in joints and the brain, which can become life-threatening. Repeated bleeding into joints can also cause permanent damage, chronic pain, and long-term disability.

Dr Aakash Shah, Vice President – Technical at Neuberg Diagnostics, explains that diagnosis is not just about identifying the disorder, and it plays a critical role in shaping treatment. He notes that many patients are diagnosed only after avoidable complications such as joint damage or severe haemorrhages, which underscores the need for early testing and awareness. India’s haemophilia burden India carries a significant share of the global haemophilia burden, yet a large number of cases remain undetected. According to Dr Rucha Patil from ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology (ICMR-NIIH), KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India, is estimated to have the second-largest haemophilia population globally, with around 130,000–136,000 individuals affected, yet only about 20,000–21,000 patients are officially registered, which highlights a major gap in diagnosis and care.

This disparity reflects limited awareness, uneven access to diagnostic facilities, and social stigma, all of which contribute to under-reporting and delayed intervention. Why early diagnosis matters Early diagnosis is not just about confirmation, but also about prevention, planning, and improving long-term outcomes for patients and their families. Enables timely treatment to prevent bleeding episodes

Supports genetic counselling and family screening

Reduces complications such as joint damage

Allows personalised treatment through advanced diagnostics Dr Shah adds that modern diagnostic approaches now include testing clotting factor levels, screening for inhibitors, and, in some cases, genetic analysis, which helps clinicians tailor treatment rather than follow a one-size-fits-all model. He also highlights that diagnosis can identify at-risk family members who may otherwise go unnoticed.