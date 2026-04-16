Study finds parental depression can influence kids' mental health for years

Parental mental health has long been known to influence children, but new research suggests that when parents experience depression may matter just as much as whether they do. A 30 year study now shows that exposure at different stages of childhood, and even before birth, can shape Parental mental health has long been known to influence children, but new research suggests that when parents experience depression may matter just as much as whether they do. A 30 year study now shows that exposure at different stages of childhood, and even before birth, can shape mental health outcomes well into adulthood, with effects lingering for decades.

What the study says

The study titled 'Timing of Exposure to Parental Depression From Pregnancy to Young Adulthood and Mental Health in Adult Offspring', published in JAMA Network Open, tracked data of more than 5,000 individuals.

Researchers analysed how exposure to maternal and paternal depression, from pregnancy through age 21, influenced adult mental health outcomes such as depression, anxiety, psychotic symptoms, and alcohol use disorder.

Key findings include: Children exposed to parental depression over long periods were about twice as likely to develop depression and anxiety as adults

Both mothers’ and fathers’ depression increased risks, although maternal impact was slightly stronger overall

Only maternal depression was clearly linked to psychotic symptoms in adult children

No strong or consistent link was found between parental depression and alcohol use disorder

Maternal depression showed effects early, beginning during pregnancy and continuing through adolescence

Paternal depression became significant from mid-childhood and continued to influence mental health into early adulthood

Depression in fathers was associated with both anxiety and depression in children, especially from around age five onwards

Maternal depression during late pregnancy (around 32 weeks) was the only stage linked to psychotic symptoms in offspring Why timing matters The research shows that some stages of life are more sensitive than others, and early exposure to parental depression can leave a lasting impact. The influence of paternal depression, for instance, appeared to grow stronger over time, peaking at 21 years.

These findings suggest that different mechanisms may be at play depending on when a child is exposed. The biological connection between mother and child during pregnancy may partly explain why maternal prenatal depression, and not paternal depression, is linked to a higher risk of psychiatric symptoms later in life. Brain development begins before birth and continues into early adulthood, involving several complex processes such as the formation of brain cells and connections. Since these processes occur at different stages, exposure to stress or depression at specific times may affect how the brain develops. Notably, the link between maternal depression during pregnancy and later psychotic symptoms in children may be tied to early brain development processes that are most active before birth.

Different roles of mothers and fathers The research team led by Dr Kieran O'Donnell, at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) found distinct patterns between maternal and paternal depression. Maternal depression had a broader and earlier impact, starting from pregnancy and continuing through adolescence, while paternal depression became more influential during mid-childhood and later years. The study found that maternal depression from late pregnancy through to age 18 was linked to a 2.36-fold higher risk of depression in offspring, while symptoms from around eight months after birth onwards were associated with a 2.58-fold increase in anxiety risk. Lower maternal social class, first-time motherhood, being unmarried, male children, and overcrowded households were also linked to a higher risk of psychotic symptoms in offspring.

It also showed that children exposed to paternal depression over a 20-year period were about 2.13 times more likely to experience depression themselves in adulthood. "What came as a surprise was the clear difference in the patterns of associations between maternal and paternal depression and each mental health outcome we studied, as well as the distinct timing effects of mother's versus father's depression," sais Dr O'Donnell. Why this matters now Mental health research has traditionally focused on isolated stages such as postpartum depression, but this study takes a broader, life-course approach. The findings suggest that earlier intervention can make a meaningful difference, and that providing adequate mental health support during pregnancy is particularly important.