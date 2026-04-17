Do blue light glasses really help? Here's what an eye doctor wants you to know

Many people think using blue light glasses can reduce eye strain, protect vision, and even improve sleep. But before you decide to rely on them, here is what the ophthalmologists say about the benefits and limitations of these glasses.

What is blue light?

Blue light is a part of the visible light spectrum with wavelengths between 400 and 500 nanometres. It’s one of the higher-energy forms of visible light.

According to Dr Parul Sony, Founder & Director-Ophthalmologist, Complete Eye Care, Gurugram, screens are not the biggest source of blue light.

“While blue light exists naturally in daylight, digital devices like smartphones, laptops, LED lights and televisions also emit it. However, the amount emitted from electronic devices is considerably less than what you receive from natural daylight,” says Dr Sony.

In fact, sunlight remains the primary source of blue light exposure for humans, she says. Are blue light glasses the solution they’re marketed to be? Even though screens emit less blue light, but we use them very close to our eyes and for a long time. So, researchers started looking into its effects on eye comfort and sleep. Blue light glasses are commonly promoted as a remedy for multiple problems, including eye strain, headaches, sleep disturbance, and even long-term retinal damage. Dr Sony, however, says there is conflicting scientific data regarding the use of blue light glasses.

“A few studies suggest that limiting blue light exposure at night may help improve sleep, but there are not many studies showing that blue light glasses reduce digital eye strain symptoms like headaches or eye fatigue,” she says. She further explains that there is no strong evidence to suggest that they protect against serious eye problems, such as age-related macular degeneration. Thus, it can be stated that, although the glasses can be effective for sleep, many of the broader health claims made by marketers remain largely unproven. If blue light isn’t the main culprit, what causes digital eye strain? Anyone who works on a screen for hours knows the feeling of having dry, tired eyes, blurry vision, and sometimes even headaches.

This condition, according to Dr Sony, often called digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome, has far more to do with how we use screens than with the light they emit. “Digital eye strain is primarily caused by long periods of looking at a screen and factors such as reduced blinking, focusing at close range for a long time, glare from screens, and poor screen positioning,” explains Dr Sony. When staring at screens, people blink much less frequently, which leads to dryness and irritation. Add long hours of intense focus and poor lighting, and your eyes quickly start complaining.

Research suggests blue light itself plays only a minor role in these symptoms. How much blue light do these glasses actually block? If you browse online, you’ll find blue light glasses claiming to block everything from 10 per cent to over 50 per cent of blue wavelengths. But there is no global standard defining how much blue light must be filtered for glasses to be called protective. “The amount of blue light filtered depends on the lens coating, tint and design used by the manufacturer,” explains Dr Sony. She highlights that while optical tests can measure filtration levels, companies largely rely on marketing claims, making it difficult for consumers to know whether a product provides meaningful protection.

Are there any downsides to wearing blue light glasses? Blue light glasses are generally safe, but they’re not entirely neutral either. Some lenses use yellow or amber tints, which can subtly alter how colours appear. “This can make colours appear warmer and may be distracting for tasks that require accurate colour perception, such as graphic design or photo editing,” says Dr Sony. Certain coatings may also create a slightly dimmer or less clear visual image, she says. Another issue, she says, is that people may start relying on the glasses rather than addressing the real causes of eye strain.

What actually works better than blue light glasses? Eye specialists often recommend practical habits that directly address how we use screens. "One of the most widely recommended is the 20-20-20 rule. This means looking at something about 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes,” says Dr Sony. Other helpful strategies include:

Adjusting screen brightness to match room lighting

Reducing glare and improving workspace lighting

Maintaining proper posture and screen distance

Using night-mode or warm-tone display settings in the evening For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS “These evidence-based methods are generally more effective in reducing screen-related discomfort than relying on blue light glasses alone,” she says.