World Immunisation Day 2025: How vaccines protect communities worldwide

Vaccines save millions — but gaps remain
- Vaccines protect against 30+ preventable diseases, including measles, hepatitis, HPV, and polio.
- In 2023, over 22 million children missed their first measles dose.
- In 2024, 14.3 million infants missed their initial DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine.
- 5.6 million were only partially vaccinated.
India’s focus on universal vaccination
- Full Immunisation Coverage (2023–24): 93 per cent.
- Polio eliminated in 2014, maternal and neonatal tetanus in 2015.
- Mission Indradhanush (since 2014) has reached 54.6 million children and 13.2 million pregnant women across 12 phases.
- Covid-19 Vaccination Programme: Over 2.2 billion doses administered; 97 per cent received at least one dose, 90 per cent fully vaccinated.
Why immunisation matters
- Prevents deadly diseases: Reduces mortality and hospitalisation from infections.
- Builds herd immunity: Protects vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly.
- Cuts healthcare costs: Prevention costs less than treatment.
- Protects borders: Prevents disease spread across nations, as seen with Covid-19.
- Drives eradication: Successes like smallpox elimination and near-end of polio prove what sustained vaccination can achieve.
The road ahead
