How India's vaccine programme ensures access for all, even remote areas

How India's vaccine programme ensures access for all, even remote areas

World Immunisation Week 2025: India's Universal Immunisation Programme targets over 50 million beneficiaries each year, with new digital tools aimed at closing the access gap

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Child health is a powerful measure of a nation’s progress, and nutrition and preventive care like vaccination are key to reducing child mortality and illness. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), these factors are vital for both social and economic development. While India has made notable progress in immunisation coverage, challenges remain. According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted during 2019–21, 76.1 per cent of children received full immunisation. This marks a steady improvement from 62 per cent in NFHS-4 and just 44 per cent in NFHS-3 (2005–06). Yet, with nearly a quarter of children still missing out, awareness and access to quality healthcare infrastructure continue to be pressing issues on the path to universal immunisation.
 
As the world observes World Immunisation Week 2025 under the theme ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’, here is all about India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP):

What is India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP)? 

India’s immunisation programme was introduced in 1978 as the Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). In 1985, it was restructured as the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), with a target of 100 per cent coverage for pregnant women and 85 per cent coverage for all infants by 1990. To ensure full immunisation of children up to two years of age and pregnant women with all standard vaccines, the Mission Indradhanush was launched in 2014 under the UIP. This initiative was further scaled up in 2017 as the Intensified Mission Indradhanush to expand coverage.

Why India’s UIP is one of the world’s largest vaccination programmes 

The UIP is one of the largest public health programmes globally, targeting approximately 27 million infants and 30 million pregnant women annually. It offers protection against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including:
  • Tuberculosis (TB) 
  • Diphtheria 
  • Pertussis (Whooping Cough)
  • Tetanus 
  • Poliomyelitis 
  • Measles 
  • Hepatitis B 
  • Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) 
  • Japanese Encephalitis (JE) 
  • Rotavirus Diarrhoea 
  • Rubella 
  • Pneumococcal Pneumonia
 
These vaccines are provided at no cost through government healthcare facilities, ensuring equitable access irrespective of socioeconomic status.

Full list of free vaccines under India’s Universal Immunisation Programme 

The UIP encompasses the following vaccines:
  • Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) for TB
  • Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) 
  • Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) 
  • Pentavalent Vaccine (combining Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Hib) 
  • Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine 
  • Rotavirus Vaccine 
  • Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) 
  • Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine (in endemic regions) 
  • Tetanus and Diphtheria (Td) Vaccine for adolescents and pregnant women 
  • Vitamin A Supplementation
 
These vaccines are administered according to the National Immunisation Schedule, ensuring timely protection against various diseases. 

India’s child immunisation schedule under the National Immunisation Programme

Age

 

Vaccine

Route

Site

At Birth

BCG, OPV-0, Hepatitis B-0

Intradermal, Oral, Intramuscular

Left Upper Arm, Oral, Anterolateral Thigh

6 Weeks

Pentavalent-1, OPV-1, IPV-1, Rotavirus-1, PCV-1

Intramuscular, Oral, Intradermal, Oral, Intramuscular

Anterolateral Thigh, Oral, Right Upper Arm, Oral, Anterolateral Thigh

10 Weeks

Pentavalent-2, OPV-2, Rotavirus-2

Intramuscular, Oral, Oral

Anterolateral Thigh, Oral, Oral

14 Weeks

Pentavalent-3, OPV-3, IPV-2, Rotavirus-3, PCV-2

Intramuscular, Oral, Intradermal, Oral, Intramuscular

Anterolateral Thigh, Oral, Right Upper Arm, Oral, Anterolateral Thigh

9–12 Months

MR-1, JE-1 (in endemic areas), PCV Booster, Vitamin A-1

Subcutaneous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Oral

Right Upper Arm, Left Upper Arm, Anterolateral Thigh, Oral

16–24 Months

DPT Booster-1, OPV Booster, MR-2, JE-2 (in endemic areas), Vitamin A-2

Intramuscular, Oral, Subcutaneous, Subcutaneous, Oral

Anterolateral Thigh, Oral, Right Upper Arm, Left Upper Arm, Oral

5–6 Years

DPT Booster-2

Intramuscular

Left Upper Arm

10 & 16 Years

Td Vaccine

Intramuscular

Upper Arm

 

U-WIN and CoWIN: How India tracks routine and Covid-19 vaccinations

To streamline immunisation efforts, the MoHFW has introduced digital platforms:
 
U-WIN: Aims to digitise the routine immunisation programme, enabling real-time tracking of beneficiaries and vaccine stocks.
 
CoWIN: Initially developed for Covid-19 vaccination, it is being integrated to manage routine immunisation appointments and records.
 
For more information on vaccination schedules and services, please visit your nearest government healthcare facility or check your nearest vaccination centre on https://uwin.mohfw.gov.in/home.
 

Health with BS immunisation Vaccination health news Indian healthcare Health Ministry Child health in India

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

