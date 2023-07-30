As volumes slip, big pharma companies focus on trade generic drugs

The trade generic drugs (medicines that are sold directly through distributors) is fast becoming a key segment for domestic pharma firms as volume growth slows down in the overall market.

Big companies like Cipla, Alkem already have a significant presence in the segment, but recently players like Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) have entered this market. What is driving big pharma’s focus on trade generics?

The volume growth in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) has come down from 5.6 per cent in FY16 to a meagre 0.1 per cent in FY23. The Centre too is focusing on trade generics as it aims to ensure wider access to affordable medicines.

A case in point is the Janaushadhi stores that has recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 54 per cent in the last five years. Janaushadhi scheme, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, through Janaushadhi pharmacy stores dispense generic medicines at a significant discount to branded generic products.

Nomura analysts said in a recent note, “The disclosures by PMBJP indicate that on an average the discount to branded generic medicine is around 85 per cent i.e. the branded generic retail price is around 7-times the Janaushadhi prices. Hence, the Rs 1,220 crore of Janaushadhi sales is equivalent to Rs 8,540 crore of branded generic retail sales, 4.2 per cent of the branded generic market (based on IQVIA data). With 30 per cent plus growth, we estimate that Janaushadhi is capturing around 1 per cent of the Indian pharma volumes each year. The rise of Janaushadhi along with growth in trade generics of pharma companies and private label by retail pharmacies is impacting the volume growth of branded generics.” There are already over 9,304 Janaushadhi stores in the country as of end of FY23, making it the largest pharmacy chain in India.

Typically trade generic medicines are available at a 50-60 per cent discount to branded generic medicines as there is no marketing expense incurred.

Umang Vohra, managing director (MD) and global chief executive officer (global CEO) of Cipla, one of the largest players in the trade generics space with a reach in over 15,000 pin codes said during the company’s first quarter earnings call, “My sense is that the trade generics market is around 25 per cent of the IPM by value, and by volume, it would be around 40-45 per cent or so. This market is growing at 14 per cent or so.”

Vohra felt that the India and Bharat story is incomplete without this segment. Now 60 per cent of India is able to access and afford medicines, and therefore, adequate emphasis needs to be given to this segment, he added. Almost 80 per cent of the trade generics market is in tier-2 to 6 cities.

There are no concrete estimates about the size of this market, said industry players.

Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings, told Business Standard that trade generics – medicines directly sold through distributors and no promotion required to the medical representatives like branded generic – is the fastest growing with more than 25 per cent CAGR in the IPM over the last 10 years (around 15 per cent of IPM size) against an IPM growth at 11-13 per cent CAGR over the same period.

Munde explained that the reason why big Indian Pharma firms are entering this space is because of multiple factors including highest return on capital employed with no major investment required, robust growth of this segment, penetration in tier II and beyond market (including rural areas), and mid-teen EBITDA margin (lower than branded generic but incremental) with no incremental marketing/employee or R&D spend.

A senior distributor who operates in both trade generics and branded generic segments said on grounds of anonymity, “Companies do not change the MRP of medicines as such. But they can sell the drug to distributors at a far lower rate because there is no marketing expense. The distributor and retailer add their margins of 10 and 20 per cent respectively and sell the drug. At times, small companies offer huge margins in this space, in order to push their medicines.”

However, there is a growing demand for quality medicines in this segment. As MV Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and emerging markets), DRL pointed out during the first quarter earnings call that they have sensed a strong demand for quality medicines in trade generics from retailers and distributors. “We were representing around 50-52 per cent of the market through our portfolio, and now we have entered the trade generics segment. We will know about the traction in the coming few quarters,” Ramana said.