World Malaria Day: India shows the way, but global fight far from over

They’ve haunted your nights with their buzz and bites — draining not just your blood, but your peace of mind. But the world is finally pushing back. On World Malaria Day 2025, new data signals real progress in taming one of humanity’s oldest foes — though the battle is far from over.

According to the World Malaria Report 2024, significant progress was observed in global malaria elimination efforts during 2023–24. The number of malaria-endemic countries dropped from 85 in 2022 to 83. Impressively, by 2024, 26 countries that were endemic in 2000 reported zero indigenous cases for three consecutive years.

In 2023, global malaria deaths were estimated at 597,000, with a mortality rate of 13.7 per 100,000—a decline from 622,000 deaths and a 14.9 mortality rate in 2020, reflecting consistent global progress.

India’s remarkable strides in Malaria elimination

India has shown notable advancement in reducing both malaria cases and mortality, especially in high-endemic states. In a major milestone, the country exited the High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024, owing to sustained progress.

According to the report, India’s estimated malaria cases fell from 6.4 million in 2017 to 2 million in 2023—a 69% reduction. Likewise, estimated malaria deaths declined from 11,100 to 3,500, showing a 68% decrease. This significant drop aligns with India’s national goal to eliminate malaria by 2030.

Policy & health infrastructure supporting India’s progress

Launched in 2016, the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME) laid out the country’s long-term roadmap. Its operational arm, the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination (2023–2027), emphasises enhanced surveillance, efficient case management, and real-time data monitoring through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

To improve diagnostic accuracy, National Reference Laboratories (NRLs) have been established. Simultaneously, Integrated Vector Management (IVM) strategies—like Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs)—have effectively curbed mosquito populations. Urban malaria control has also improved through targeted action against the Anopheles stephensi mosquito species.

Further integrating malaria services into broader public healthcare, the Ayushman Bharat initiative ensures care reaches even the most vulnerable. Community Health Officers and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are playing a pivotal role in service delivery at the grassroots level.

Persistent challenges in the global fight

Despite encouraging trends, malaria remains a pressing global health concern, with nearly 600,000 lives lost in 2023. The African Region continues to bear the brunt of the burden, accounting for 95% of global malaria cases.

Progress in many regions is being undermined by fragile health systems, drug and insecticide resistance, and climate change. Additionally, conflict, poverty, and displacement are making malaria harder to control. A recent WHO assessment revealed that over half of malaria-endemic countries face moderate to severe disruptions in malaria services.

WHO has also sounded an alarm about funding cuts in 2025, warning that without adequate investment, gains made so far could be reversed—placing millions of lives at risk.

World Malaria Day 2025: A renewed call to action

Observed every year on April 25, World Malaria Day is a global WHO-led initiative to raise awareness and galvanise action. The 2025 theme, “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” underscores the urgent need to re-energise global, national, and community-level efforts.

Reinvest - Malaria elimination requires financial sustainability. In a time of funding constraints, domestic resource mobilization and efficient use of existing funds are vital. Malaria control is an investment that yields long-term economic and social benefits.

Reimagine - As the malaria landscape evolves, so must our strategies. Digital tools, strong surveillance, and adaptive delivery models—especially in conflict-affected or high-risk zones—are essential. Community-led case management and cross-border collaboration can also ensure broader, more equitable access.

Reignite - Beating malaria is about more than strategy—it’s about urgency, passion, and commitment. Political leadership, motivated health workers, and engaged communities form the backbone of successful malaria programs. True change will only come when everyone—everywhere—takes ownership of this fight.

Looking ahead, India remains steadfast in its goal to eliminate Malaria by 2030. The government is committed to achieving zero Indigenous cases by 2027 and ensuring prevention of Malaria re-establishment. By combining strategic frameworks, robust interventions, and community engagement, India is setting a global benchmark in malaria elimination and reaffirming its commitment to public health excellence.