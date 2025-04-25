Will doorstep medicine delivery end? Govt panel set to take a call soon

India’s apex advisory body on drugs, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), is set to review whether the practice of delivering medicines to people’s homes should continue.

The All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, which represents around 1.24 million chemists and distributors across the country, raised strong objections, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has urged the government to revoke a notification issued in March 2020 that permitted doorstep delivery of medicines under certain conditions, including the stamping of prescriptions. This relaxation was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines for patients during lockdowns.

However, the AIOCD claims the provision is now being misused by online platforms and is no longer necessary, the news report said.

Allegations of misuse by digital platforms

ALSO READ: Govt may fast-track food, medicines, farm trade under AEO framework In a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the AIOCD expressed concern over the continued application of the notification. “We fear with our past observations this practice of dispensing medicines without validated prescriptions appears to prioritise profit over patient welfare,” the letter said. It also specifically named platforms such as Swiggy as allegedly misusing the provision.

The Union health ministry has referred the matter to the DTAB, asking it to examine the issue and provide its recommendations. A decision is expected following deliberations at the board’s upcoming meeting.

‘No longer relevant’, says AIOCD

According to the AIOCD, the emergency situation created by the pandemic no longer exists, making the continuation of the notification unjustified. The organisation has called for its immediate withdrawal, citing growing misuse and potential risks to patient safety.

Also Read

Home delivery of medicines in India

ALSO READ: Parliament panel asks single independent drug regulator for Ayush medicines India’s home delivery of medicines has seen rapid growth, especially propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. During the 2020 nationwide lockdown, the Central government permitted doorstep delivery of essential medicines to ensure uninterrupted access for citizens. Retailers were allowed to deliver prescription drugs directly to homes, provided customers submitted valid prescriptions physically or via email. This move was crucial for those with chronic illnesses and mobility issues, and it helped maintain drug security during a period of severe restrictions.

Delivery was managed by a combination of local pharmacies, government initiatives, and emerging online platforms.

Today, several major players dominate the home medicine delivery sector. These include Netmeds, Tata 1MG, Medlife, Apollo Pharmacy, Myra Medicines, Farmako, Pharmacy Bazar, True Meds, MediBuddy, and Healthmug.

Pincode launches 24-hour online delivery

PhonePe’s hyperlocal commerce platform, Pincode — launched ahead of its parent company’s planned IPO — has introduced round-the-clock online medicine delivery in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. The service includes both prescription and over-the-counter medicines.

Customers can place orders at any hour of the day, with delivery promised in just 10 minutes from the nearest participating pharmacy.

Unlike other platforms that rely on dark stores, Pincode said it has partnered directly with local chemists to fulfill orders. This model is designed to ensure faster delivery times while also helping traditional neighbourhood pharmacies grow and stay competitive in the digital economy.