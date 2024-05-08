World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: History, importance, theme, and more

World Ovarian Cancer Day (WOCD) is observed every year on 8 May. The day is dedicated to bringing issues to light about ovarian cancer, the most common cancer prevalent among women around the world. As per information by Globocan, ovarian cancer is the 7th most common cancer prevalent in women, and the 8th most common cause for death from cancer around the world.

In 2020, around 314,000 women were determined to have ovarian cancer, and 207,000 died from the disease. With low-resource nations bearing the worst burden, the cases of ovarian cancer are slated to surge by about 40% by 2040.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: Theme

The theme of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024 is 'No Woman Left Behind'.

The theme of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024 is 'No Woman Left Behind'. The day is a drive of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, and is devoted to educating individuals about the side effects, risk elements, and prevention of this fatal disease.

World Ovarian Cancer Day: History

World Ovarian Disease Day was first observed in 2013 by a group of leaders from ovarian cancer advocacy associations all over the planet. This day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the world's most fatal gynaecological cancer. Many groups and organisations seek to raise global solidarity on this day for the battle against ovarian cancer.

World Ovarian Cancer: Importance

The importance of World Ovarian Cancer Day is in helping to raise awareness about the most common gynaecological cancer around the world. On this day, the people are made aware about the significance of early diagnosis and screening of ovarian cancer, in which the survival rate is very less. The NHS has anticipated that cervical cancer will be eradicated by 2040, but 4.5 million women continue to die from ovarian cancer annually.

The early diagnosis of ovarian cancer enhances the possibilities of survival for affected women. As opposed to cervical cancer, there is, as of now, no screening test for ovarian cancer. On World Ovarian Cancer Day, many activities and programs are conducted to highlight the information regarding the disease, including cancer screening campaigns, workshops, patient rallies, and so on.