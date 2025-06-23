One in three young adults in Delhi shows signs of early lung damage

Internal data from Mahajan Imaging & Labs has revealed that nearly one in three young adults undergoing chest CT scans in Delhi and surrounding areas shows signs of structural lung damage.

The findings, based on over 4,000 CT scans conducted in 2024, point to a growing presence of abnormalities such as bronchiectasis, emphysema, fibrosis and bronchial wall thickening in individuals as young as their 20s and 30s.

While the exact causes vary — from infections and environmental pollution to smoking and vaping — the trend highlights a possible rise in early-stage chronic lung conditions among urban youth.

“We are noticing a steady and significant number of CT chest scans — almost one in three — showing abnormalities that were traditionally seen more frequently in older populations,” said Harsh Mahajan, founder and chief radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs. “These include irreversible changes such as bronchiectasis and early emphysema, which could lead to long-term complications if not addressed.”

ALSO READ: Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next The observation is not part of a peer-reviewed study but is based on diagnostic trends seen across routine clinical imaging. When scans linked to common infections and tumours were excluded, the share of lung abnormalities in younger patients appeared even higher, according to the centre. Health professionals suggest that this may reflect broader urban health risks — ranging from high levels of outdoor and indoor air pollution to increased tobacco consumption and delayed diagnosis of respiratory conditions. Delhi’s poor air quality, which routinely exceeds safe limits, may be an aggravating factor.

“In cities like Delhi, where air quality remains a persistent concern, the lungs are already under considerable stress. In such a scenario, risk factors like tobacco exposure — whether direct or passive — could make matters worse,” Mahajan noted. The timing of these findings overlaps with global anti-tobacco campaigns, but the imaging centre has pointed to a wider concern — lack of early screening and awareness among younger populations, many of whom may not experience symptoms until lung damage is advanced. Comparisons were also drawn with countries like Brazil, where lung damage in young people is increasingly being recognised as a public health issue, often linked to respiratory infections and environmental exposure.