Salman Khan reveals brain aneurysm, AVM and the 'suicide disease'

Salman Khan recently disclosed that he is living with multiple serious neurological conditions, including a brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), and trigeminal neuralgia, commonly referred to as the 'suicide disease' due to its excruciating pain.

The actor revealed these health challenges during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, aired June 21, where he briefly spoke about working through these conditions despite their severity.

These diseases, though rare, are potentially life-threatening if not managed carefully and can significantly impact quality of life.

Khan made a candid revelation during conversation with Kapil Sharma, “Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain.” (“I’m out here breaking my bones every day, ribs are fractured, I’m working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there’s an aneurysm in the brain, yet I’m still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I’m carrying on.”)

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia, and why is it called the ‘suicide disease’? According to the Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical centre based in Cleveland, Ohio, Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain disorder that causes intense pain attacks in your face. It happens when your trigeminal nerve, responsible for sensation in the face and chewing, is damaged or irritated. According to media reports, Khan was first diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia around 2007 during the filming of Partner. He underwent nerve surgery in the US in 2011. It is characterised by sudden, stabbing facial pain triggered by mild activities such as chewing, brushing, or speaking. It is called “suicide disease” due to the debilitating nature of the pain, which can severely impact the patient’s quality of life.

It is a rare disease with an estimated global incidence of about 4 to 13 cases per 100,000 people annually, according to a 2022 study. Women are more likely to develop it than men and most cases develop after age 50. What is a brain aneurysm? According to Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, “An aneurysm is a weakness in the wall of the artery that causes it to bulge out, forming a balloon-like structure. This site is prone to rupture, leading to brain hemorrhage .” Early warning signs of aneurysm highlighted by Gupta:

Sudden, severe headache (commonly described as the worst headache of life)

Neck stiffness

Tingling or numbness

Transient vision problems or double vision

Mild speech slurring

Imbalance while walking

Facial drooping

Sudden memory issues or difficulty using appropriate words Dr Gupta explained that the treatment of this rare disease involves minimally invasive procedures to seal the aneurysm, such as endovascular coiling or flow diverter stents. In some cases, open surgery is required to place clips that prevent rupture, he said. While talking about the preventive measures, Dr Gupta said lifestyle changes to control blood pressure and avoid rupture are crucial. He said, “Monitoring small, unruptured aneurysms with regular imaging is important, along with lifestyle changes.” In order to prevent aneurysm, he urged people to:

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Strictly control blood pressure

Avoid smoking

Get regular screenings done, if there is a family history of aneurysms What is arteriovenous malformation (AVM)? According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, AVM is a rare vascular condition in which arteries and veins are abnormally connected, bypassing the normal capillary system. This can reduce oxygen delivery to brain tissues and may rupture. It is estimated to occur in less than 1 in 10,000 people. Some of the symptoms of AVM include headaches, seizures, or neurological deficits. According to global health agencies, many cases remain undiagnosed until a rupture occurs.