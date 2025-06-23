Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next

Everyone’s hustling and inboxes never sleep, so feeling tired, unmotivated, or disconnected is often dismissed as “just stress.” But experts warn it could actually be burnout — or even depression. Many young professionals face this, but few know where stress ends and something more serious begins.

According to Dr Aastik Joshi, child, adolescent and forensic psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, understanding the difference between workplace burnout and clinical depression can help you protect your mental health and take action before things spiral out of control.

What is burnout, and how is it different from depression?

“Think of burnout as a slow leak in your energy tank caused by chronic workplace stress . It usually shows up as mental exhaustion, reduced performance, and feeling emotionally distant from your work,” said Joshi.

He explained, “Depression, on the other hand, affects multiple spheres of life and doesn’t care if it’s Monday or Sunday. From your mood and motivation to appetite, sleep, and relationships, it’s deeper, more persistent, and often needs medical intervention.” Burnout and depression often overlap, and so if left unchecked, one can spill into the other, Joshi said. Can burnout lead to full-blown depression? The experts say it can, and it often happens quietly. It starts with working late and skipping breaks, and the routine getting disturbed. Then, you find yourself dreading work, dodging colleagues, and feeling distracted and emotionally numb even at home.

Some signs that your burnout may be deepening into depression include: You feel tired all the time, even after rest

There’s a growing sense of hopelessness

You’re withdrawing from friends or family

You don’t enjoy anything, not even weekend plans or Netflix Still unsure? If your off days don’t feel like relief anymore, it's time to pause and take a closer look. What are the signs of burnout most people miss? You start procrastinating, but keep working long hours

You’re constantly irritable, even small things feel triggering

Physical issues crop up like headaches, gut problems, insomnia

You’re emotionally detached, not just from work, but also loved ones Dr Anubhav Bhushan Dua- consultant- Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Psychiatry, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, pointed out, “These symptoms may be misread as anxiety or laziness unless the workplace context is understood.”

Why do high performers often miss the signs? According to both doctors, the high achievers, ironically, are more vulnerable. Why? Because they are used to pushing past limits and ignoring red flags. Burnout often creeps in through a four-stage spiral: High energy and excitement

Prolonged stress and extra hours

Chronic fatigue and loss of enthusiasm

Emotional detachment and declining performance And because they seem “fine” on the outside, no one, not even themselves, catch it early. What can be done to deal with burnout? According to Dr Dua, technically, burnout isn’t classified as a medical condition. But that doesn’t mean it’s “just in your head” or not serious, he stressed. Unlike depression, which often requires therapy or medication, burnout usually improves with:

Therapeutic coaching (like cognitive behavioural therapy to rebuild boundaries)

Work-life balance interventions

Mindfulness and peer support

Occupational plans tailored to your work stressors If it tips into depression though, it’s time to bring in clinical help. How does workplace culture make things worse or better? The experts emphasised that if your job glorifies overworking, lacks flexibility, or does not make room for psychological safety, burnout is just a matter of when, not if. On the other hand, companies that offer mental health resources, encourage time-offs, foster inclusive and flexible environments, create not just happier employees, but more sustainable ones. Dr Joshi advises, “A workplace that prioritises burnout prevention is key to long-term wellness.”

What if you suspect burnout but feel guilty about taking a break? The doctors explain that it is common, especially among ambitious professionals who worry about appearing “weak” or “not coping.” “People need to understand that rest is not indulgent. It is protective,” said Dr Joshi. Start with small steps: Take microbreaks, half-day offs, lighter weeks

Talk to a manager or HR about adjustments

Reconnect with non-work parts of your identity like hobbies, old friends, quiet time How to know if you are burnt out? Try this quick self-check If you’ve nodded along so far, try answering these honestly: