Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next

What is burnout, and how is it different from depression?
Can burnout lead to full-blown depression?
- You feel tired all the time, even after rest
- There’s a growing sense of hopelessness
- You’re withdrawing from friends or family
- You don’t enjoy anything, not even weekend plans or Netflix
What are the signs of burnout most people miss?
- You start procrastinating, but keep working long hours
- You’re constantly irritable, even small things feel triggering
- Physical issues crop up like headaches, gut problems, insomnia
- You’re emotionally detached, not just from work, but also loved ones
Why do high performers often miss the signs?
- High energy and excitement
- Prolonged stress and extra hours
- Chronic fatigue and loss of enthusiasm
- Emotional detachment and declining performance
What can be done to deal with burnout?
- Therapeutic coaching (like cognitive behavioural therapy to rebuild boundaries)
- Work-life balance interventions
- Mindfulness and peer support
- Occupational plans tailored to your work stressors
How does workplace culture make things worse or better?
What if you suspect burnout but feel guilty about taking a break?
- Take microbreaks, half-day offs, lighter weeks
- Talk to a manager or HR about adjustments
- Reconnect with non-work parts of your identity like hobbies, old friends, quiet time
How to know if you are burnt out? Try this quick self-check
- Do you feel mentally or emotionally drained most evenings?
- Has your motivation at work tanked, even for tasks you once liked?
- Are you snapping at people more than usual?
- Do weekends no longer feel restful?
- Are you experiencing weird physical symptoms that doctors can’t explain?
- Do you keep pushing yourself even though you know you need a break?
