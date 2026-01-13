100,000 US visas revoked in 2025, half linked to drunken driving arrests

The United States has revoked more than 100,000 visas in 2025, including around 8,000 student visas, as part of a wider immigration crackdown linked to criminal activity. Around 50 per cent were linked to drunken driving arrests.

“We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the State Department said in a social media post on Monday.

In a separate update, the department said it had cancelled over 100,000 visas so far this year. “That includes some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity,” it said.

Visa cancellations surge in Trump’s second term State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the scale of revocations reflects a sharp escalation under President Donald Trump’s administration. “In less than one year, the Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas,” Pigott said. “That includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence.” ALSO READ: Australia moves India to highest-risk category, tightens student visas According to a Fox News report, the number of visas cancelled in 2025 is more than double the 40,000 visas revoked in 2024, the final year of former president Joe Biden’s administration.

Students and specialised workers under scrutiny The report said most visa cancellations in 2025 involved business and tourist travellers who overstayed their visas. However, a substantial number involved students and skilled foreign workers linked to criminal cases. It said 8,000 students and 2,500 individuals on specialised visas lost their status due to encounters with law enforcement. Among specialised visa holders, the report broke down the reasons for revocation as follows: < Around 50 per cent were linked to drunken driving arrests < About 30 per cent involved assault, battery or confinement charges < The remaining 20 per cent related to theft, child abuse, substance abuse and distribution, and fraud or embezzlement

ALSO READ: Germany allows visa-free transit for Indians: What it means for travellers The report also said nearly 500 students had their visas revoked for possession or distribution of drugs. It added that hundreds of foreign workers lost their visas after authorities believed they were “abusing children”. Continuous vetting and stricter checks Pigott said the administration would continue with what he described as an aggressive enforcement approach through a new “continuous vetting centre”. “The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security,” he said.