Japan travel costs to jump: Visa fees up 30k-100k Yen, Sayonara tax triples

Japan is set to make travel and immigration costlier from the financial year 2027, as authorities look to manage overtourism and strengthen overstretched immigration systems. While higher departure taxes are officially proposed, visa fee hikes are under consideration, according to reports in the Japanese media.

Sayonara tax to triple under FY27 proposals

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed raising the International Tourist Tax, commonly referred to as the “Sayonara tax,” from 1,000 Yen (approx Rs 572) to 3,000 Yen (approx Rs 1,715) per person in its FY2027 tax reform proposals released in December 2025.

The levy applies to all travellers aged two and above departing Japan by air or sea, including Japanese citizens, and is included in airline and ferry tickets. Transit passengers leaving within 24 hours and aircraft crew are exempt.

The higher tax is aimed at funding measures to tackle overtourism, including infrastructure upgrades and crowd management at popular destinations. Visa and residency fees could rise sharply While official visa fee hikes have not been finalised, Japanese government sources confirm that revisions are under consideration. Reports indicate a 500 per cent increase for certain categories: · Extensions or changes in residential status: From 6,000 Yen to 30,000–40,000 Yen (approx. Rs 17,180– Rs 23,000). · Permanent residency applications: From 10,000 Yen to over 100,000 Yen (approx. Rs 57,352). · Tourist visas: Currently 3,000 Yen for single-entry and 6,000 Yen for multiple-entry; these could be revised to match G7 norms such as the US (28,000 Yen), UK (27,000 Yen), or Schengen area (15,000 Yen).