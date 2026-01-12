Germany allows visa-free transit for Indians: What it means for travellers

Germany on Monday announced a visa-free transit facility for Indian citizens during bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Gandhinagar. Speaking at a joint press conference, Modi thanked Merz for the decision, describing it as a step that would strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

What does visa-free transit mean for Indians?

The facility allows Indian passport holders to pass through German airports during an onward connection without applying for a separate transit visa.

Under existing Schengen rules, Indian travellers often needed an airport transit visa, also known as a category A visa, even if they remained within the international transit zone at airports such as Frankfurt, Munich or Berlin. This requirement applied despite passengers not entering Germany or the wider Schengen area.

With the new arrangement, Indians meeting the specified conditions will be able to connect through German airports without seeking a transit visa in advance. This is expected to make journeys easier for travellers using Germany as a stopover on routes to other destinations.

The change does not allow visa-free entry into Germany. Indians travelling for tourism, business or longer stays in Germany or other Schengen countries will still need the relevant visa.

Rising Indian travel to Germany

The announcement comes amid growing travel between India and Germany. Indian overnight stays in Germany crossed 775,000 between January and October 2025, reflecting higher flight connectivity and stronger interest in the country as a destination.

The German National Tourist Office India has said it expects the trend to continue, with a target of 1 million Indian overnight stays in 2026.

In December, Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing and Sales Office – India at the German National Tourist Office, told PTI, “We will definitely cross 1 million... We are hoping to do (Indian) weddings as well in Germany in 2026.”

He said around 60,000 Indian students are already visiting Germany, adding that family travel linked to visiting friends and relatives is also rising. “So we know that we will hit this target quite closely next year,” he said.

Migration and education on the agenda

Migration and education featured prominently in the talks between the two leaders on Monday, with a focus on legal migration and skills cooperation.

Referring to a new Global Skills Partnership, Prime Minister Modi said, “We have placed special emphasis on increasing migration, mobility, and skills. India’s talented youth are making a significant contribution to Germany’s economy. The Joint Declaration of Intent issued today on the Global Skills Partnership is a symbol of this trust. This will facilitate the movement of healthcare professionals in particular.”

He also spoke about deeper education ties. “The comprehensive roadmap on higher education that we have developed today will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education. I invite German universities to open their campuses in India. I express my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens,” Modi said.

Chancellor Merz is on a two-day official visit to India as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of their strategic partnership. This is his first visit to an Asian country since taking office and comes as India and Germany continue discussions on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement.